EDITORIAL | Brave words by Ramaphosa, but authorities must act to make it real

It was brave of President Cyril Ramaphosa to call out the ethnic mobilisation that underpins much of the Zuma unrest that has engulfed large parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Johannesburg in the past two days.

Ramaphosa didn't steer away from the Zulu nationalist elements that accompanies many of the messages, particularly on social media, in support of freeing former president Jacob Zuma from prison.

The messages attempt to drum up support for Zuma from fellow Zulu people based on ethnic tribalism. Ramaphosa could have steered away from this or denied the phenomena as some of his predecessors had done, but chose to address it head-on.

"It is a matter of concern to all South Africans that some of these acts of violence are based on ethnic mobilisation," the president said. "This must be condemned by all South Africans at all costs as we are a nation committed to non-racialism and non-tribalism that is underpinned by the diversity and unity of all the people of South Africa, whatever their language, culture, religious beliefs and race."

IN FULL | Ramaphosa keeps SA on Level 4 as he slams 'ethnic mobilisation' of Zuma unrest

It was important of the president to recommit himself and the majority of the country to non-racialism and non-tribalism.

Ramaphosa reaffirmed that Zuma's contempt of court case was about equality before the law.

"The rule of law safeguards against the abuse of power."

He proceeded to affirm the authority and importance of the Constitutional Court that has been "at the forefront of improving the lives of South Africans".

This is the court that convicted and sentenced Zuma, and has been subjected to the most frightful insults and slurs from him and his supporters.

Ramaphosa's bold statements that nobody is above the law; that no acts of criminality will be tolerated, and that those involved in the unrest will be arrested and prosecuted, will ring hollow until the organisers of the unrest and those inciting violence are brought to book.

"Without fear or favour" means also arresting and prosecuting those close to Zuma, like his daughter, Duduzile Sambudla-Zuma, who is fuelling the flames of violence on social media.

Ramaphosa is correct that the "vast majority of the country's citizens have shown they want to live in peace and harmony" - he and his administration must step up and protect this majority from the law-breaking minority.

