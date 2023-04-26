EDITORIAL | Corruption at Eskom is rife. A dirty dossier won't stop it

First things first: News24's revelation of the dirty dossiers and dodgy characters behind an Eskom "intelligence" operation does not mean the power utility is not riven by corruption.

There are enough real facts in the public domain and in courts of law around the country that prove how Eskom became ground zero for rent seeking by politically connected networks and mafias.

But these networks, which likely include collusion by politicians, won't be stopped by rogue, half-baked intelligence dossiers sold to the highest bidder by discredited information peddlers.

You would have read about many of the real corruption cases on News24 since May 2021 when we launched our investigative series, titled The Eskom Files, based on thousands of pages of documents and forensic reports uncovered in investigations by law firm Bowmans and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

ALSO READ | Revealed: Apartheid spook behind De Ruyter's R50m off-the-books Project Ostrich

It is also a fact that former CEO André de Ruyter did his utmost to uncover corruption at Eskom when he took over as head in January 2020. Using Eskom's own internal resources and the forensic capabilities of Bowmans and the SIU, De Ruyter championed anti-corruption efforts to rid the utility of years of cancerous mismanagement.

Through his efforts, De Ruyter exposed how Eskom paid R80 000 for knee guards worth R300. This was just one example of the obscenity that Eskom's supply chain management had become.

In early 2022, De Ruyter made a grave mistake, which will leave a blotch on his legacy at the power utility. Likely aggravated by the lack of proper law enforcement action at Eskom, the former CEO initiated an off-the-books investigation into the mafias and syndicates plundering Eskom.

He raised money from the private sector to uncover what he thought was not yet exposed by Bowmans and the SIU. He contracted former police chief George Fivaz's forensic firm to conduct the probe.

ALSO READ | 'Mantashe, Mabuza or both poisoned De Ruyter' - inside the Fivaz reports

Fivaz has probably done some good work in the past, but he is by no means an authority when it comes to forensic investigations in South Africa. In this case, he took the money and did a terrible job.

From the information News24 has obtained, Fivaz and his colleagues fed De Ruyter and Jan Oberholzer, Eskom's operations chief, a mixture of fear, fantasy and downright balderdash.

De Ruyter and Oberholzer should have been much more discerning in their choice of forensic investigators. How is it possible that they didn't screen the background of Tony Oosthuizen, the lead investigator, when Fivaz presented him to them?

ALSO READ | REPORTING NOTES: Why News24 did not publish George Fivaz's 'Eskom intelligence reports'

A mere Google search would have revealed Oosthuizen's terrible apartheid past and links to some of the most vicious intelligence units that ravaged South Africa in the 1980s and 1990s, and took us to the brink of a civil war.



A self-confessed apartheid killer, who bragged about the "20 heads" who perished at his hand during the struggle against apartheid, Oosthuizen is the last person you want close to any forensic investigation to clean up an institution like Eskom.



From his comments during an interview with veteran investigative journalist Jacques Pauw, it is clear Oosthuizen is not driven by the fight against corruption, but by his hatred of black people and the ANC.

Let it be clear: the fight against corruption, fraud and maladministration can never be motivated by racism. The biggest victims of corruption in South Africa are poor, black people. Rich and middle-class South Africans can buy inverters, gas heaters and solar panels for winter, while the poor – the majority of whom are black – will suffer in the cold during prolonged blackouts.



STAY INFORMED | Read the latest news and analysis on SA's power crisis

De Ruyter and Oberholzer should have seen through the characters appointed by Fivaz to lead the investigation and through their paper-thin "intelligence reports", which are no more than very initial tips of random leads that may be true or false.



The fact that De Ruyter went on public television and endorsed the shoddy work of a questionable character, who provided not as much as a shred of evidence for his gratuitous claims, is a crying shame.

Those who funded this investigation for bona fide reasons should reclaim every cent.



