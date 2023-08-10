EDITORIAL | Taxi strike is biggest test yet for Cape Town Mayor Hill-Lewis

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis' most significant test will be to resist wanting to "win" this round against the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), and rather opt for a negotiated outcome that restores peace and economic activity in the city he leads, write News24 editors.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is facing his biggest test yet as crippling and violent taxi strikes threaten to continue into the weekend.



Hill-Lewis, who came to office in November 2021, has received a favourable reception from Capetonians and commentators for his first almost two years in office. Seen as a future DA leader, Hill-Lewis has carefully crafted a public image of leading from the front.



Unlike his predecessor, Hill-Lewis doesn't only cut ribbons or kiss babies, but gets his hands dirty with real bread-and-butter issues like broken sewage systems, township road infrastructure and local crime.

If there was ever any doubt the honeymoon was over, Hill-Lewis has been rudely thrown into the cut and thrust of taxi politics, involving local, provincial and national political dynamics, crime, service delivery, economic sabotage and strongmen trying to capture the moral high ground. He finds himself in the middle of a toxic power battle between various players who each want to claim victory.

Hill-Lewis' most significant test will be to resist wanting to "win" this round against the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in favour of a negotiated outcome that restores peace and economic activity in the city he leads.



Court victories are important, and it is essential to affirm the sanctity of the rule of law, but Hill-Lewis knows the Western Cape High Court cannot, and should not, resolve this impasse.

He will simply have to find a way to allow Santaco and its members to continue ferrying thousands of Capetonian workers to and from home, while he reins in his security strongman JP Smith from making inflammatory statements and being more reasonable in the execution of his duties.

At the same time, he needs to continue speaking truth to power when people like Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga spread lies about Cape Town using by-laws to impound taxis.

He needs to rise above the petty politicking of the ANC and be a leader for all the people of Cape Town, including the thousands of residents whose livelihoods depend on a functioning public transport system.

The taxi industry remains at the heart of public transport in Cape Town and the rest of the country. That is not structurally going to change overnight.

The next 48 hours will test Hill-Lewis' ability to negotiate smartly and make concessions he can defend in the interests of a safe and functioning Cape Town.



