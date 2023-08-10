1h ago

Share

EDITORIAL | Taxi strike is biggest test yet for Cape Town Mayor Hill-Lewis

accreditation
News24 editors
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The ongoing taxi violence in Cape Town has claimed the lives of several people since it broke out last week.
The ongoing taxi violence in Cape Town has claimed the lives of several people since it broke out last week.
Bertram Malgas/News24

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis' most significant test will be to resist wanting to "win" this round against the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), and rather opt for a negotiated outcome that restores peace and economic activity in the city he leads, write News24 editors.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is facing his biggest test yet as crippling and violent taxi strikes threaten to continue into the weekend. 

Hill-Lewis, who came to office in November 2021, has received a favourable reception from Capetonians and commentators for his first almost two years in office. Seen as a future DA leader, Hill-Lewis has carefully crafted a public image of leading from the front. 

Unlike his predecessor, Hill-Lewis doesn't only cut ribbons or kiss babies, but gets his hands dirty with real bread-and-butter issues like broken sewage systems, township road infrastructure and local crime. 

If there was ever any doubt the honeymoon was over, Hill-Lewis has been rudely thrown into the cut and thrust of taxi politics, involving local, provincial and national political dynamics, crime, service delivery, economic sabotage and strongmen trying to capture the moral high ground. He finds himself in the middle of a toxic power battle between various players who each want to claim victory.

Hill-Lewis' most significant test will be to resist wanting to "win" this round against the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in favour of a negotiated outcome that restores peace and economic activity in the city he leads. 

Court victories are important, and it is essential to affirm the sanctity of the rule of law, but Hill-Lewis knows the Western Cape High Court cannot, and should not, resolve this impasse.

He will simply have to find a way to allow Santaco and its members to continue ferrying thousands of Capetonian workers to and from home, while he reins in his security strongman JP Smith from making inflammatory statements and being more reasonable in the execution of his duties. 

At the same time, he needs to continue speaking truth to power when people like Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga spread lies about Cape Town using by-laws to impound taxis.

He needs to rise above the petty politicking of the ANC and be a leader for all the people of Cape Town, including the thousands of residents whose livelihoods depend on a functioning public transport system.

The taxi industry remains at the heart of public transport in Cape Town and the rest of the country. That is not structurally going to change overnight. 

The next 48 hours will test Hill-Lewis' ability to negotiate smartly and make concessions he can defend in the interests of a safe and functioning Cape Town.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cape townviolencetaxi strike
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What is one area that you think is key to unlocking the empowerment of South Africa women?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ensuring equal pay
16% - 233 votes
Putting an end to GBV
35% - 507 votes
Boosting job creation
38% - 551 votes
Easing the burden of care
5% - 73 votes
Upholding reproductive justice
6% - 87 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

08 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.97
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
24.11
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.83
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.41
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
891.89
-0.9%
Palladium
1,238.05
+1.5%
Gold
1,917.63
+0.1%
Silver
22.69
+0.1%
Brent Crude
87.55
+1.6%
Top 40
71,341
0.0%
All Share
76,837
0.0%
Resource 10
60,048
0.0%
Industrial 25
106,461
0.0%
Financial 15
17,277
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo