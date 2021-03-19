41m ago

add bookmark

FRIDAY BRIEFING | A history of violence: Why police brutality is not surprising

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Friday briefing

Cele, Shabangu and shoot to kill: Why the police continue to murder and maim

Shortly after he became president in 2009, Jacob Zuma announced a number of departmental name-changes, which he explained would be closely aligned to what those departments did. The Department of Foreign Affairs, for example, became International Relations and Cooperation, the Department of Local Government became Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, and the Department of Safety and Security was transformed into the Department of Police.

And with it came the re-militarisation of the police and the return of ranks, which saw generals, colonels and warrant officers again being endowed with the authority of guns, violence and physical subjugation. South Africans seemed to warm to their police "service" being refitted as a police "force", and enjoyed when ministers, deputies and national police commissioners extolled the virtues of violence. Statements like "shoot to kill…kill the bastards…we're in a war" became part of everyday rhetoric, and deadly force became normalised in an already violent land.

In today's Friday Briefing, journalist and author Songezo Zibi argues that South Africans engage in an act of self-harm by refusing to hold those responsible for this culture of police violence accountable. And then, he says, those same ANC politicians responsible for creating the conditions that students protest against, and who direct the police to use violence, get a free pass to protest alongside those self-same students. "It is a bizarre spectacle," he says.

Also, senior legal writer Karyn Maughan forensically dissects the toxicity and dishonesty of the EFF's dangerous games with the judiciary. In court, it doesn't mention the bribing of judges nor does it allege any illegality related to President Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC leadership campaign in 2017. But outside court, it makes unsubstantiated claims about both matters. Which is which? The EFF remains as unprincipled as it is dangerous.

And Fin24's investigative reporter Jan Cronje considers the possible reasons behind the expansive and seemingly coordinated attempts to inflate Steinhoff's share price, and what it means.

Best,

Pieter du Toit

Assistant Editor: In-depth news

Our murderous police force are a deliberate political outcome

The ANC government has consistently chosen violent police action in response to political protest, writes Songezo Zibi.

Own worst enemy: Why EFF's toxic inconsistency undermines its crucial court battles

While EFF leader Julius Malema accuses judges of getting bribes from President Cyril Ramaphosa's election campaign, the party's lawyers insist it is not arguing that there was "anything untoward" about the CR17 finances – and, in a separate court battle, contend that former president Jacob Zuma should be hit with a punishing costs order for attacking the integrity of judges. Once regarded as single-minded legal vanguards, Karyn Maughan writes that it now appears the EFF's court campaigns are being fundamentally undermined by the toxic inconsistency of its leadership.

Steinhoff fraud scandal: Was it all to boost share price?

According to PwC, a "small group" of former Steinhoff executives inflated the group's profit and asset values by over R100 billion, using a complex web of shell companies and fictitious transactions, writes Jan Cronje.

To receive the Friday Briefing, sign up for the newsletter hereNow available to all News24 readers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
steinhoffsapsanccyril ramaphosasouth africademocracypolice brutalityprotests
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 4 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 6173 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 4105 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 6001 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.74
(-0.2)
GBP/ZAR
20.51
(-0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.56
(-0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.42
(-0.4)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.2)
Gold
1,730.38
(-0.4)
Silver
25.99
(-0.3)
Platinum
1,205.03
(-0.5)
Brent Crude
63.28
(-6.9)
Palladium
2,674.00
(-0.1)
All Share
66,740
(0.0)
Top 40
61,050
(0.0)
Financial 15
12,286
(0.0)
Industrial 25
86,782
(0.0)
Resource 10
67,809
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar 2021

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo