FRIDAY BRIEFING | A history of violence: Why police brutality is not surprising

Cele, Shabangu and shoot to kill: Why the police continue to murder and maim



Shortly after he became president in 2009, Jacob Zuma announced a number of departmental name-changes, which he explained would be closely aligned to what those departments did. The Department of Foreign Affairs, for example, became International Relations and Cooperation, the Department of Local Government became Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, and the Department of Safety and Security was transformed into the Department of Police.

And with it came the re-militarisation of the police and the return of ranks, which saw generals, colonels and warrant officers again being endowed with the authority of guns, violence and physical subjugation. South Africans seemed to warm to their police "service" being refitted as a police "force", and enjoyed when ministers, deputies and national police commissioners extolled the virtues of violence. Statements like "shoot to kill…kill the bastards…we're in a war" became part of everyday rhetoric, and deadly force became normalised in an already violent land.

In today's Friday Briefing, journalist and author Songezo Zibi argues that South Africans engage in an act of self-harm by refusing to hold those responsible for this culture of police violence accountable. And then, he says, those same ANC politicians responsible for creating the conditions that students protest against, and who direct the police to use violence, get a free pass to protest alongside those self-same students. "It is a bizarre spectacle," he says.

Also, senior legal writer Karyn Maughan forensically dissects the toxicity and dishonesty of the EFF's dangerous games with the judiciary. In court, it doesn't mention the bribing of judges nor does it allege any illegality related to President Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC leadership campaign in 2017. But outside court, it makes unsubstantiated claims about both matters. Which is which? The EFF remains as unprincipled as it is dangerous.

And Fin24's investigative reporter Jan Cronje considers the possible reasons behind the expansive and seemingly coordinated attempts to inflate Steinhoff's share price, and what it means.

Our murderous police force are a deliberate political outcome



The ANC government has consistently chosen violent police action in response to political protest, writes Songezo Zibi.

Own worst enemy: Why EFF's toxic inconsistency undermines its crucial court battles

While EFF leader Julius Malema accuses judges of getting bribes from President Cyril Ramaphosa's election campaign, the party's lawyers insist it is not arguing that there was "anything untoward" about the CR17 finances – and, in a separate court battle, contend that former president Jacob Zuma should be hit with a punishing costs order for attacking the integrity of judges. Once regarded as single-minded legal vanguards, Karyn Maughan writes that it now appears the EFF's court campaigns are being fundamentally undermined by the toxic inconsistency of its leadership.

Steinhoff fraud scandal: Was it all to boost share price?

According to PwC, a "small group" of former Steinhoff executives inflated the group's profit and asset values by over R100 billion, using a complex web of shell companies and fictitious transactions, writes Jan Cronje.

