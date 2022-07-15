1h ago

add bookmark

FRIDAY BRIEFING | A silver lining: Hope, despite SA's dark times

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
friday briefing

A silver lining: Hope, despite SA's dark times 

South Africans are a resilient bunch. No matter what is going on, there always seems to be a large amount of optimism. 

But each time load shedding is implemented, that big dose of optimism seems to wane. On Thursday, Eskom issued a statement saying we should expect load shedding to continue through to next week. This will mean that, on Wednesday, we've been left in the dark for a month. On Stage 6 at some points, no less. 

To add to the country's already cheerless outlook is increasingly high fuel prices, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, which is pushing the price of living through the roof. There's nothing to celebrate about the country's unemployment rate either. 

It all does feel rather gloomy. So in light of this, we decided for this week's Friday Briefing to ask some writers to examine why, despite all the challenges, they still believe in South Africa. 

Independent political and economic analyst JP Landman writes that there has been a big shift in attitude, since the days when Jacob Zuma was our president, and explains why this is a good thing.

Author, co-chair and founder of the Rivonia Circle, Songezo Zibi, is of the view that it is a good thing that there is almost a universal agreement on what our common priorities ought to be in light of our current challenges.  

Defend our Democracy Campaign manager Zaakirah Vadi agrees with Zibi, writing that we can no longer rely on political parties to take us forward. She believes that we need to build a connected, well-organised, and principled people's movement for democratic renewal and change.

Finally, futurist and scenario planner Clem Sunter analyses what lessons we can take from the Springboks if we are going to grow our businesses. 

I know it's been a tough few weeks, but as our writers point out, there is still reason to believe in our country. I hope you can reflect on what our writers have to say and find your own motives to believe. 

Best, 

Vanessa Banton 

Opinions editor

The country is undeniably better off than it was five years ago

The removal of Jacob Zuma gave the country and critical state institutions a fighting chance to recover. The fight is not over and not all enablers have left, but the country is undeniably better off than it was five years ago, argues JP Landman.

These dark times are the right moment to build a better future

The depth and persistence of the many difficulties we are experiencing is a profound moment of clarity that has previously been elusive because many South Africans kept hoping things would get better if they simply persevered, writes Songezo Zibi.

As things fall apart, let's find the common threads to build a solid tapestry

Hope is not going to be found in the colours of green, gold and black of the ANC, nor the bright red of the EFF or the blue hues of the DA. It is going to be found in the mix of colour, energy and service that ordinary people bring to this democracy, writes Zaakirah Vadi.

Springboks and foxes: Two of a kind

Our path to becoming a winning nation is to take a pocket of excellence like the Springboks and repeat their model again and again in the world of business, writes Clem Sunter.

To receive the Friday Briefing, sign up for the newsletter here.

*Want to share your views on this week's Friday Briefing? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.


carlos cartoon

Receive the weekly Cartoon by Carlos in your inbox every Saturday morning. Sign up on newsletter page.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
economypovertygovernancedemocracyinequality
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
17% - 1026 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
65% - 3850 votes
SA was never ready
18% - 1058 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.15
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.29
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.20
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.55
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,710.15
+0.0%
Silver
18.36
-0.3%
Palladium
1,921.51
+0.6%
Platinum
850.50
-0.1%
Brent Crude
99.10
-0.5%
Top 40
58,639
0.0%
All Share
64,713
0.0%
Resource 10
57,451
0.0%
Industrial 25
80,921
0.0%
Financial 15
14,367
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo