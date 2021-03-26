59m ago

add bookmark

FRIDAY BRIEFING | Ace Magashule: Like a barnacle on a sinking ship

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Friday Briefing

Ace Magashule: Burning down the house

Elias Sekgobelo Magashule or Ace Magashule, as he is better known, had a humble start in Parys, in the Free State. 

The ANC website claims he garnered the nickname 'Ace' for his prowess on the soccer field in his younger days. 

The website states a rich history, including facing treason charges while still a student and being part of the formation of the United Democratic Front (UDF), as well as being able to claim that he was mentored by both Chris Hani and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. 

It's a legacy that Magashule is unlikely to want to give up easily, despite facing fraud and corruption charges following allegations that he helped arrange a R255 million asbestos contract for his friends while he was premier of the Free State. It's also alleged that he got R10 million rand in kickbacks as a result. He is due back in court in August.

An ANC resolution taken at Nasrec is quite clear on the matter. Those facing criminal charges must step aside, pending the finalisation of the case.

As chief administrator of the party, Magashule really should have no doubt as to what the rules say. There is even a task team report backing up an earlier recommendation made by the party's Integrity Commission. 

And yet Magashule refuses to step aside, proclaiming his innocence, and insisting only branches can remove him. This weekend, the NEC meets to adopt the guidelines which reaffirm a position taken by the party's Integrity Commission. 

Just how much longer is Magashule willing to stretch his battle to remain in his position? 

In this week's Friday Briefing, analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela highlights Magashule's complexities, writing that he is the only top six official seen to be mounting an organisational insurrection while preaching unity. Wits School of Governance Professor Ivor Sarakinsky writes that it's a numbers game at moment, with neither faction in ANC knowing how many supporters each side has.

Finally, Tshwane University of Technology's Professor Mashuphye Maserumule writes that it wouldn't really be in Magashule's favour if the party splits due to factional battles.

Hope you have a good weekend. 

Vanessa Banton

Opinions editor

The audacity and complexity of Ace Magashule

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's political strategy seems to be to unite all the aggrieved - a massive coalition of the wounded - under one umbrella and under the guise of ANC unity to fight for power, writes Mpumelelo Mkhabela. 

Does Ace have trumps in ANC factional battle?

Ivor Sarakinsky writes that perhaps the ongoing tolerance of destructive factionalism within the ANC has been allowed to continue because the factions have no idea how strong they are in relation to each other.

Does Ace Magashule have anything to gain if the ANC splits?

Mashupye Maserumule questions why the ANC has put up with RET. He asks is it because it is doing the bidding of secretary-general Ace Magashule? 

To receive the Friday Briefing, sign up for the newsletter hereNow available to all News24 readers.

 
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancace maga­shulepolitcsfactionalism
Lottery
1 player scoops the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 1827 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
13% - 579 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 2211 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.96
(-0.4)
GBP/ZAR
20.59
(-0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.62
(-0.3)
AUD/ZAR
11.39
(+0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.4)
Gold
1,725.86
(-0.0)
Silver
25.08
(+0.1)
Platinum
1,153.76
(+0.3)
Brent Crude
61.95
(-3.8)
Palladium
2,627.50
(+0.6)
All Share
64,784
(0.0)
Top 40
59,279
(0.0)
Financial 15
11,846
(0.0)
Industrial 25
85,982
(0.0)
Resource 10
64,297
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo