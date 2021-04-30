33m ago

FRIDAY BRIEFING: After Ace: Will the ANC make Magashule leave, or will he fight until the bitter end?

Friday briefing

Step-aside deadline: Will Ace Magashule follow through or will he stay? 

Ace Magashule should have already packed up the things in his office and vacated the space after the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) gave all party leaders and members facing criminal charges 30 days to step aside or face suspension.

Instead Magashule, who is facing serious criminal charges relating to the Free State's R255 million asbestos audit project, is not giving in without a fight. 

First he tried to widen the scope of the ANC's decision to include anyone accused of wrongdoing. When that failed, he decided to approach the courts.

Magashule and his ally Sam Mashinini have asked the Constitutional Court to appeal a Supreme Court of Appeal decision which invalidated the ANC 2018 Free State conference and disbanded the elected leadership. Some within party ranks say the latest move smacks of desperation.

There has also been some speculation that political solution is being sought for the matter. 

In this week's Friday Briefing, we ask if the ANC will stick to its resolution and force Magashule to leave or will he stay on, fighting. 

Visiting professor at the Wits School of Governance, Susan Booysen, writes that whatever happens regarding Magashule will be a litmus test for the ANC.

University of Pretoria's Tinyiko Maluleke reflects on the resolution and how long it has taken to get to this point since 2017 and gives two scenarios on what the impact of it could be.

University of Johannesburg's Mcebisi Ndletyana breaks down what the future could hold for Magashule if he doesn't voluntarily step aside. 

Best, 

Vanessa Banton 

Opinions Editor

Ace as ANC's litmus test - discipline vs embodiment of 'political solutions'

Susan Booysen writes the ANC will, on Friday, either show that it is a party of discipline when it comes to Ace Magashule or it will once again pursue a political solution, as it did with Jacob Zuma.

ANC's step-aside resolution: Sabotage or turbocharge?

Tinyiko Maluleke writes that the implementation of the step-aside resolution nearly three-and-a-half years after being taken at the 2017 ANC conference, is an indication of how much contestation there has been around it.

For the sake of his career, a voluntary step aside would be best for Magashule

If Ace Magashule doesn't voluntarily step aside, the national executive committee (NEC) will not only activate his suspension, which has already been decided, but he'll also become the subject of the National Disciplinary Committee (NDC), writes Mcebisi Ndletyana.

