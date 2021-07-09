FRIDAY BRIEFING | After the fall: Why South Africa needs to move on from Jacob Zuma... now

1h ago

It was quite a moment to see former president Jacob Zuma's motorcade sweep past the gate and onto the grounds of the Estcourt Correctional Centre shortly after 01:20 on Thursday. It was the culmination of a legal process which became emblematic of Zuma's entire, fraught political career. Delay, deny, ignore, dismiss, appeal and denigrate. Zuma simply refused to be subjected to the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, and then refused to abide by the court's rulings. In the end, justice was served, and Zuma went to prison. Without bloodshed and without the governing party subverting the process. The Constitution, battered, remains intact.

But it's time to move on. News24's editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson makes the point in this week's Friday Briefing that Zuma wasn't the sole creator of the country's biggest problems, although he was certainly a major protagonist in the creation of lawlessness and impunity. Adriaan writes that South Africa needs to move beyond Zuma and face up to our biggest challenges: the economy, health and a society under pressure.

I'd love to move on from Zuma, but we still have the matter of his corruption trial ahead, and we're dealing with his and his party's legacy every single day. But I somehow wonder if seeing Zuma being driven to prison, to serve a custodial sentence, isn't enough of a cathartic experience in the bigger scheme of things. Justice must surely be served when the corruption trial concludes, but perhaps the contempt case will enable South Africans, battered by corruption and mismanagement, to consign Zuma to history and dismiss him as an aberration. 

This week's Friday Briefing, however, still is about Zuma. And Rudi Louw, our graphic designer, tried to illustrate a diminished Zuma. He is, after all, a prisoner of the state and exercises no official political influence at all.

Besides Adriaan's piece, News24's political editor Qaanitah Hunter writes that Zuma, in the end, always blinks. Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana from the University of Johannesburg, a regular contributor, writes that in the end, Zuma had no support and no choice but to go to prison. And News24 in-depth writer James de Villiers selects nine of our best Zuma pieces from the past two years to help explain how we got to where we are.  

Have a good (Zuma free) weekend,

Pieter du Toit

Assistant Editor: In-depth news

Zuma is gone. Now the hard work starts 

Jailing Zuma was an important step to reaffirm the supremacy of the rule of law, but it won't solve all South Africa's ills. And for that, we have to get our hands dirty, writes Adriaan Basson.

Despite the noise, Jacob Zuma always folds when pushed into a corner

Zuma is neither a hero who fights with courage, nor someone bound by principles. He buys time, distracts, plays the victim card and then, when all else fails, relents in self-interest, writes News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter.

In the end, Zuma had no supporters and no legal strategy

Former Jacob Zuma was all bluff - to threaten violence in the hope that law enforcement would shiver at the prospect of bloodshed and abandon plans of arrest, writes University of Johannesburg politics Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana. 

From our Jacob Zuma archives: How we got here

In an unprecedented turn of events, former president Jacob Zuma was arrested after the constitutional court ruled that he was in contempt of court for failing to appear in front of the State Capture Comission. James de Villiers compiled a list of our nine best pieces of the past year explaing how Zuma ended up in jail.

