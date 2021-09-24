FRIDAY BRIEFING | An absent Chief Justice and a split Bench: Why ConCourt is in crisis

An absent Chief Justice and a split Bench: Why the Constitutional Court is in crisis



Earlier this year, after disastrous JSC interviews and while the Constitutional Court was still deciding on whether to send Jacob Zuma to jail for failing to appear before the Zondo Commission, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng made a low-key exit by going on long leave, effectively ending his term. This has left the Constitutional Court already under continuous attack rudderless.

In recent weeks, concerns have been raised about whether the Constitutional Court is unravelling in light of some recent judgments.

This was especially true in the Zuma's rescission application ruling. It highlighted how the leadership void at the apex court is fuelling increasingly acrimonious division on its Bench.

In this week's Friday Briefing, we examine how the Constitutional Court appears to be in free fall.

Casac's Lawson Naidoo and Dan Mafora examine how vacancies at the court and the Chief Justice's absence have added to the Court's challenges, which is already struggling with a heavy case load.

News24 columnist Serjeant at the Bar asks whether the Constitutional Court's recent majority ruling on Zuma's rescission application saved it from burial.

Finally, University of Limpopo Professor Omphemetse Sibanda writes that the Constitutional Court needs to get itself in order, especially as politically sensitive cases might soon be heading its way.

The ConCourt in free fall: The leadership vacuum must be rectified



The Constitutional Court's stellar record has taken a bit of a beating lately after it had to reissue judgments and orders after errors were subsequently discovered. Lawson Naidoo and Dan Mafora write that the leadership vacuum at the Court needs to be rectified soon if it is going to steer through its current challenges

Unravelling of the Constitutional Court and its forays outside the law

A recent minority judgment on former president Jacob Zuma's rescission application is merely a forerunner of a jurisprudential descent into legal chaos at the Constitutional Court, writes Serjeant at the Bar.

No leadership and overreaching: The Constitutional Court's existential crisis

Omphemetse Sibanda analyses three recent Constitutional Court rulings, writing that it needs to get itself in order, especially if it is to deal with politically sensitive matters going forward.