1h ago

Share

FRIDAY BRIEFING | Battle of the ballots: The power lies with the youth, but they're not using it

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
friday briefing

Battle of the ballot: The power lies with the youth, but they not using it

In 1994, I desperately wanted to join the long queues, snaking down the roads for kilometres, as about 20 million people of all races were for the first time allowed to make their mark for change in South Africa. 

There was one hitch though. My 18th birthday was only in August. The election was in April. I could not add my voice to those voting for democracy. In 1999, at the next general election, nothing was going to stop me from using my right and privilege to vote, one that many people had fought and died for. 

But it seems, as we head closer to celebrating 30 years of democracy next year, not everyone feels voter participation is crucial, or as the country buckles under several socioeconomic crises such as load shedding and high unemployment, they have made the decision not to take part in the 2024 elections. 

This is reflected in our voter turnout figures, which dropped from 86.6% in 1994 to 66.1% of registered voters turning up in the last national election in 2019. 

If the recent local government elections figures are anything to go by, there is huge cause for concern for 2024. The 2021 voter turnout was only 45.86%. If this trend continues, there will be fewer people actively involved in shaping democracy in South Africa. 

The most worrying factor lies with the youth, who appear to be actively retreating from the process. A recent report commissioned by the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung on voter turnout in the 2021 local government elections, shows less than 20% of the population aged between 18-35 registered to vote. 

In this week's Friday Briefing, which happens to fall on Youth Day, we decided to take a closer look at the power of the youth vote, and examine why the 18-34 age group cohort is showing signs of declining voter turnout, even though it is the most influential. 

News24 in-depth writer Muhammad Hussain reflects on some of the available research and speaks to expert Tessa Dooms about some of the reasons why young people are choosing not to make their mark. 

Founder and CEO of Ground Work Collective, Mbali Ntuli, whose NGO is working to encourage young people to vote, writes about instances on the continent where the youth, realising their power, bandied together to push for change, and were victorious in their efforts.  

Finally, we have submissions from some of our own young News24 readers who explain why they are planning to vote in next year's milestone election, or why they have decided participation in the vote is not for them.

I hope you enjoy the read and, if you are young person, that this helps you make up your mind about whether you are voting or not next year. 

Best, 

Vanessa Banton

Opinions editor. 

If the 14 million unregistered young South Africans voted they could unseat the ANC

The largest, and most influential voting cohort in South Africa are the youth, yet many are not willing to vote as they feel unrepresented. Muhammad Hussain reflects on available research on the youth vote and speaks to expert Tessa Dooms about why young people need to be encouraged to vote en masse. 

Determined and united, African youth brought about change. SA youth have the same power

Tunisia, Senegal and Zambia are all countries where the political landscape changed, after young Africans rallied together, engaged in grassroots movements, and exercised their democratic rights to effect a leadership change. SA youth also have that power, writes Mbali Ntuli.

Battle of the ballot: Young writers contemplate the decision to vote

News24 asked young readers if they plan to participate in next year’s milestone election and why.

cartoon by carlos


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
2024 electionsyouth votedemocracy
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should China come to SA's rescue and host the upcoming BRICS summit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, to save SA from further embarrassment
74% - 1853 votes
No, it will only make diplomatic tensions worse
26% - 668 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

15 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

14 Jun

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

13 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.26
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.33
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
19.97
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.54
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Platinum
986.80
+2.5%
Palladium
1,399.60
+2.1%
Gold
1,956.40
-0.1%
Silver
23.90
+0.1%
Brent Crude
75.67
+3.3%
Top 40
73,035
0.0%
All Share
78,532
0.0%
Resource 10
69,308
0.0%
Industrial 25
105,503
0.0%
Financial 15
16,167
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work

14 Jun

How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo