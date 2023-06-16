FRIDAY BRIEFING | Battle of the ballots: The power lies with the youth, but they're not using it

Battle of the ballot: The power lies with the youth, but they not using it



In 1994, I desperately wanted to join the long queues, snaking down the roads for kilometres, as about 20 million people of all races were for the first time allowed to make their mark for change in South Africa.

There was one hitch though. My 18th birthday was only in August. The election was in April. I could not add my voice to those voting for democracy. In 1999, at the next general election, nothing was going to stop me from using my right and privilege to vote, one that many people had fought and died for.

But it seems, as we head closer to celebrating 30 years of democracy next year, not everyone feels voter participation is crucial, or as the country buckles under several socioeconomic crises such as load shedding and high unemployment, they have made the decision not to take part in the 2024 elections.

This is reflected in our voter turnout figures, which dropped from 86.6% in 1994 to 66.1% of registered voters turning up in the last national election in 2019.

If the recent local government elections figures are anything to go by, there is huge cause for concern for 2024. The 2021 voter turnout was only 45.86%. If this trend continues, there will be fewer people actively involved in shaping democracy in South Africa.

Newsletter Weekly Friday Briefing Insight and analysis on the big political story of the week, plus a roundup of top columns and most-read stories.

The most worrying factor lies with the youth, who appear to be actively retreating from the process. A recent report commissioned by the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung on voter turnout in the 2021 local government elections, shows less than 20% of the population aged between 18-35 registered to vote.



In this week's Friday Briefing, which happens to fall on Youth Day, we decided to take a closer look at the power of the youth vote, and examine why the 18-34 age group cohort is showing signs of declining voter turnout, even though it is the most influential.

News24 in-depth writer Muhammad Hussain reflects on some of the available research and speaks to expert Tessa Dooms about some of the reasons why young people are choosing not to make their mark.

Founder and CEO of Ground Work Collective, Mbali Ntuli, whose NGO is working to encourage young people to vote, writes about instances on the continent where the youth, realising their power, bandied together to push for change, and were victorious in their efforts.

Finally, we have submissions from some of our own young News24 readers who explain why they are planning to vote in next year's milestone election, or why they have decided participation in the vote is not for them.



I hope you enjoy the read and, if you are young person, that this helps you make up your mind about whether you are voting or not next year.

Best,

Vanessa Banton

Opinions editor.

If the 14 million unregistered young South Africans voted they could unseat the ANC The largest, and most influential voting cohort in South Africa are the youth, yet many are not willing to vote as they feel unrepresented. Muhammad Hussain reflects on available research on the youth vote and speaks to expert Tessa Dooms about why young people need to be encouraged to vote en masse.



Determined and united, African youth brought about change. SA youth have the same power

Tunisia, Senegal and Zambia are all countries where the political landscape changed, after young Africans rallied together, engaged in grassroots movements, and exercised their democratic rights to effect a leadership change. SA youth also have that power, writes Mbali Ntuli.



Battle of the ballot: Young writers contemplate the decision to vote



News24 asked young readers if they plan to participate in next year’s milestone election and why.

News24 asked young readers if they plan to participate in next year’s milestone election and why.



