FRIDAY BRIEFING | Behind the hate: Are African migrants really such a threat to South Africans' livelihood?

Behind the hate: Are African migrants really such a threat to South Africans' livelihood?



The end of apartheid saw an influx of undocumented African migrants to South Africa, who were either fleeing conflict in their own countries or hoped to improve their economic lot here.

The influx saw a rise in xenophobia, with a large percentage of South Africans perceiving foreign nationals as a direct threat to their future economic well-being and as responsible for the troubling rise in violent crime in the country.

In 2008, xenophobic attacks peaked, with more than 60 people being killed. In another wave of attacks in 2015, seven people were killed in Johannesburg and Durban. Xenophobia raised its head again in 2019, with 12 people dying in attacks against foreign nationals.

After the 2019 attack, the government set up the National Action Plan to Combat Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance. Despite this, law enforcement officials appear to be responding with either indifference or inadequacy in providing sufficient policing, sanction and punishment for clear violations of human rights. Refugees and asylum seekers face serious barriers to protection.

The Covid-19 pandemic and its economic impact have done little to stem the tide of negative sentiment against foreign nationals, who are persistently seen as taking away scarce resources from struggling South Africans.

Enter political parties, such as Gayton McKenzie's Patriotic Alliance and Herman Mashaba's ActionSA, as well as the Economic Freedom Fighters, who have variously traded on this sentiment, despite protestations otherwise. This is coupled with movements, such as Put South Africa First, who have implemented Operation Dudula in Gauteng.

In this week's Friday Briefing, we examine whether African migrants are indeed the threat that South Africans perceive them to be?

Co-founder of ReimagineSA, Dr Mamphela Ramphele, writes that South Africa cannot continue to place the burden of the failures of governance and systematic looting of state resources on the shoulders of migrants, often the most vulnerable on the margins of society. Vice-chancellor of the Tshwane University of Technology, Tinyiko Maluleke, examines how the South Africa's current job crisis has resulted in increasing protest action, leading to demonstrators calling on foreign nationals to go back home. He sounds a warning that, if not properly handled, there may well be a repeat bout of xenophobic attacks.

University of Johannesburg Associate Professor David Monyae proposes a number of things the government could do to deal with the issue, while the Human Sciences Research Council of South Africa's Dr Steven Gordon looks at the issue of failing law enforcement, and how insufficient protection of foreign nationals sends the message that xenophobic actions have implicit official approval.

Operation Dudula - reaping the whirlwind

The xenophobic attacks on African migrants from the rest of our continent, as evidenced by Operation Dudula, is the whirlwind we are swept into because of our failure to transform our highly unequal society into a socially just country, writes Mamphela Ramphele.

Let's talk about jobs, Comrade Minister

Government cannot assume that its role is merely to create conditions for job creation and then leave it to the twin powers of market forces and the private sector, otherwise we are likely to see the rise of more vigilante groups, like Operation Dudula, writes Tinyiko Maluleke.

Hateful politics and lawlessness: The pull of campaigns to remove foreign nationals

Movements, such as Operation Dudula, are a troubling emergence of lawlessness in dealing with foreign nationals, but they seem not to excite the anger of the government, writes David Monyae.

An anti-immigrant demonstration might be peaceful, but it is also dangerous

One of the reasons that peaceful anti-immigrant demonstrations, like those launched by Operation Dudula, can be dangerous is because of their relationship with violence. Steve Gordon explains further.

