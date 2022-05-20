FRIDAY BRIEFING | Beyond the ANC: South Africans need to start thinking about what comes next

Beyond the ANC: South Africa needs to start thinking about what comes next

Three stories really caught my eye this week, and I reckon they're indicative of the malaise we find ourselves in at the moment.

The first is the ludicrous decision by Cabinet to spend north of R20 million on a flag-and-pole project. One could call it a vanity project, but in fact it's nothing more than a stunt to divert attention away from other matters.

The second story was the decision by the National Prosecuting Authority to drop charges against a group of ANC military veterans who held the minister of defence and her deputy hostage. This was the result of a "political decision", it seems.

And the third was the warning by Hendrik du Toit, chief executive of asset manager NinetyFour (previously Investec) that South Africa runs the risk of being added to an international "grey list" of countries where financial crimes aren't properly prosecuted.

The golden thread here is a governing party that makes poor decisions, a governing party that has let institutions be hollowed out, and a governing party that doesn't adhere to international best practice.

I think we're undoubtedly entering a period where South Africans should start thinking about what happens beyond the ANC. There are enough metrics and markers which show the party is failing at governance – with the last couple of election results enough proof of that. But what happens next? And how do we get there?

Greg Mills and Ray Hartley from the Brenthurst Foundation argue that economic decisions are political, and leaders need to make better policy choices. Analyst Ebrahim Fakir writes that the focus shouldn't purely be on what is beyond the ANC, but what must lie beyond South Africa’s politics. He writes that the future may well include an ANC in power, or at least in influence, even if not in power and authority.

And finally, News24 columnist and analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela examines what the Democractic Alliance needs to do, if it is going to be a real option in the future against the ANC.

Best,

Pieter du Toit

Assistant Editor: In-depth News

Better choices needed from our leaders to stop SA from falling behind

While it may be impossible to return to the hopeful optimism of 1994 when everything seemed possible, even within the hard contemporary fiscal boundaries and political dysfunctionality, there remains considerable scope for policy manoeuvre in South Africa, write Greg Mills and Ray Hartley.

Parties need reform and stabilisation to avoid a crisis of legitimation

Instead of considering a future beyond the ANC, we should be reflecting on what must lie beyond South Africa's politics. Ebrahim Fakir writes that we need to see politics reconfigure, society reconstitute and political parties rehabilitate to avoid unpredictable and capricious, combustive politics.

Dear DA, if you want to take over the reins from the ANC, find your confidence

John Steenhuisen, as leader of the official opposition, is theoretically closer to reaching the Union Buildings than other opposition party leaders, if the ANC disappears. Yet, one doesn't get a sense that he projects himself as South Africa's president-in-waiting, writes Mpumelelo Mkhabela.

