55m ago

add bookmark

FRIDAY BRIEFING | BOOOOM! South African politics as we know it has exploded

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
friday briefing

BOOOOM! South African politics as we know it has exploded

Wow! What an election!

For South Africans who have become used to and frustrated by the glacial pace of political change, this year's municipal elections were a blockbuster.

The ANC was pushed to fewer than 50% in every metropolitan municipality in the country, except in Mangaung (Bloemfontein) and Buffalo City (East London), and also failed to breach 50% in every single one of the municipalities in Gauteng, including the three metros.

These are all political developments of historical proportions and will impact our future deeply.

It looks like the DA trod water, replicating its performance from the 2019 general election, but in dropping six percentage points from the previous municipal elections, and with support declining in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay (among others), the party had a poor election, especially given the weak overall turnout. 

Two parties who will be delighted with their performance will be the FF Plus and ActionSA.

The FF Plus has continued picking up DA votes, especially in Gauteng, in many wards increasing support threefold. ActionSA, almost two years old, shot the lights out in Johannesburg, and will now be a major player in that city and Tshwane.

And the EFF? Some upwards movement, but it seems as if the party might have hit a ceiling.

But the election has also thrown up some important issues: why was turnout so extremely low? Have voters now rejected the political system, or was the stay away a protest vote? Are we inexorably moving to a genuinely multiparty state, where coalitions will be the dominant governance model?

This week's anchor piece for Friday Briefing is written by Professor Tinyiko Maluleke, who has been News24's resident analyst this week. There is also analysis from two other News24 columnists -  Mpumelelo Mkhabela and Dr Ebrahim Harvey, where they consider the shifting environment and perils of coalitions. 

Take the weekend and breathe! 

Pieter du Toit

Assistant editor

Jesus is slowly making his way back 

Whichever way one looks at it, we are in the midst of a massive emotional disengagement - a gigantic divorce between voters and political parties, especially in those areas where the ANC had a strong following, writes Tinyiko Maluleke.

The disintegration of the ANC's one-party dominance

South African democracy cannot be written off just yet despite poor voter turnout, writes Mpumelelo Mkhabela.

The writing was already on the wall for the ANC in 2016. It just didn't listen

A failure to fulfill its electoral promises led to disaffection, demoralisation and anger among the historical and electoral support base of the ANC in the municipalities it previously controlled, resulting in a low voter turnout, writes Ebrahim Harvey.

To receive the Friday Briefing, sign up for the newsletter here.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
coaltionsmunicipalvoter turnoutelections 2021democracy
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think the ANC will go below 50% in the 2024 election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they won't be able to recover
85% - 5957 votes
No, they will be able to regain support
15% - 1035 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.23
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.55
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.60
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.26
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,793.70
+0.1%
Silver
23.84
+0.2%
Palladium
2,033.23
+1.4%
Platinum
1,034.00
+0.4%
Brent Crude
80.54
-1.8%
Top 40
61,410
0.0%
All Share
68,156
0.0%
Resource 10
62,453
0.0%
Industrial 25
89,103
0.0%
Financial 15
14,288
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo