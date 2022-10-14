FRIDAY BRIEFING | Cabinet and MECs: Sucked in by the perks of power

Sucked in by the perks of power

It has been an extremely difficult year for South Africans. Rising food costs. Rising interest rates. Rising petrol price. No electricity. When there is electricity, we will be paying 10% more to use it, following an increase. Parts of Joburg had to deal with water interruptions this month. But, for some residents in the Eastern Cape, lack of water is par for the course.

On Monday, it was no surprise to hear angry people call into radio stations or leave their comment on a TV news station's Twitter feed, following a City Press article that we, the taxpayer, are paying ministers' electricity and water accounts, despite the fact that ministers earn R200 000 a month. Previously a limit of R5 000 was in place, but this was scrapped in April when the ministerial handbook was revised.

Nice work if you can get it.

All around us, infrastructure is failing. Our roads are becoming craters. Systems seem to be offline more than they are online. In the face of load shedding, small businesses are shutting down. Over 3 000 schools in South Africa STILL have pit latrines, despite countless promises to do away with it. Over 200 schools don't have water, while there are over 200 schools with no sanitation at all. Let's not even talk about our unemployment figures. In light of our broken system, I would be embarrassed, as a minister, if I was getting such benefits.

Newsletter Weekly Friday Briefing Insight and analysis on the big political story of the week, plus a roundup of top columns and most-read stories.

But is not just ministers who find being in power lucrative. Recent reshuffles of Cabinets in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga, following ANC provincial conferences, reveal that it is all about dispensing patronage and sharing the power loot among those who won the political fight.



In this week's Friday Briefing, we examine the perks of power with analyst and News24 columnist, Mpumelelo Mkhabela, News24 parliamentary reporter Jan Gerber, News24 assistant editor of politics and opinions Qaanitah Hunter, and News24 political journalist Juniour Khumalo. You can find the links to their views below.

Something has to change.



Vanessa Banton

Opinions editor.

The Ministerial Handbook: Keeping ministers away from the common people Using the Ministerial Handbook to shield themselves from their own failures, how can members of the executive address the hardships ordinary South Africans face when they don't sing along with the common people, wonders parliamentary reporter Jan Gerber.



Musical MECs: It's all about winning the keys to the state The purge that came after ANC provincial conferences in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga proves that it pays to win and that losing your grip on the party comes with real, tangible hurt, Juniour Khumalo and Qaanitah Hunter write.



Welcome minister, to Island Bubble, where citizens' concerns won't bother you Political leaders who control the key levers of the state have insulated themselves in a place called 'Island Bubble' from the hardships faced by the rest of the country, writes Mpumelelo Mkhabela.





