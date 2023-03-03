1h ago

Share

FRIDAY BRIEFING | 'Captured' and directionless: Why the police are failing

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

friday briefing

'Captured' and directionless: Why the police are failing 

It's been a case of who can make the most noise after former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter made some concerning revelations in an interview with e.tv's Annika Larsen last week.

Senior ANC politicians - among them Fikile Mbalula, Pravin Gordhan and even Cyril Ramaphosa - fell over themselves to tell De Ruyter off, saying he must do his "fiduciary and legal duty" and report his corruption allegations to law enforcement. 

Well and good. Except De Ruyter had done his duty.

As a top story published on News24 on Friday reveals, the former CEO personally briefed national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola on allegations of corruption at Eskom allegedly extending to two senior ANC government officials.

In July last year, De Ruyter briefed Gordhan and Ramaphosa's national security advisor, Sydney Mufamadi, in the presence of one of Gordhan's advisors at Megawatt Park, Eskom's head office. 

De Ruyter also made a presentation before the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure.

He also briefed former board chairperson Professor Malegapuru Makgoba.

Investigations into the matter are already under way. It's still not clear why if De Ruyter had already reported the matter, none of the authorities spoke out. 

During his interview with Larsen, De Ruyter also put the spotlight on the police's handling of his alleged poisoning, where investigators apparently confused "cyanide" with "sinusitis". 

This week on Friday Briefing, we take a hard look at the police's performance, especially in light of the recent crime stats, which paint a dire picture. 

We asked crime experts to tell us where they think things are going wrong, and what needs to change if we are going to see any impact on our policing to ensure a safer country. 

Read the views of the Institute for Security Studies' Gareth Newham, University of Free State's Professor Theodore Petrus and Tshwane University of Technology's Professor Jacob Mofokeng. They all point to a lack of leadership and concerns that politics is becoming too entrenched in our country's policing.

News24's assistant editor Sheldon Morais will paint a picture of a police force that, instead of being transparent, seems unable to communicate appropriately. 

Hope you enjoy the read. 

Best, 

Vanessa Banton 

Opinions editor.

Lack of trust or leadership, growing murder rate: Clear plan needed to overhaul SAPS

Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter experienced what a vast majority of people who open cases with the police tend to: overworked, under-resourced detectives who possibly lack the expertise to effectively investigate the crimes to which they have been asked to respond, writes Gareth Newham.

If SAPS has been captured by 'deep state', fighting crime may not be a priority

The subtext of André de Ruyter's allegations revealed the possibility of high-level clandestine political interference in SAPS investigations. Theodore Petrus asks whether there are people other than the legitimate police authorities mandated to direct operations and dictate what and how cases are to be investigated.

Politics must leave the realm of policing

There is a need to conduct an audit to determine whether SAPS members are affiliated with political parties. The SAPS cannot rid itself of the public perception of corrupt practices in its ranks, if it doesn't carry out effective monitoring and control of its members, writes Jacob Mofokeng. 

Broken telephone: What the police's communication gaps say about its leadership

In an age of misinformation and disinformation, it has never been more pressing for journalists to confirm the veracity of information flowing from developing crimes. But, as Sheldon Morais writes, the police leadership has retreated into themselves.

CARTOON BY CARLOS

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsstate capturegovernancepolicinginterference
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The 2023 Fourmula One season starts this weekend. Who is your favourite to win the driver's championship this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Max Verstappen
54% - 1024 votes
Lewis Hamilton
20% - 383 votes
Charles Leclerc
14% - 261 votes
George Russell
4% - 84 votes
None of the above. We're in for a surprise!
8% - 153 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | Presidential paralysis: Is Ramaphosa ghosting us?

02 Mar

LISTEN LIVE | Presidential paralysis: Is Ramaphosa ghosting us?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.20
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.77
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.30
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.27
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Platinum
962.26
+1.5%
Palladium
1,452.60
+1.5%
Gold
1,838.61
+0.2%
Silver
20.98
+0.4%
Brent Crude
84.75
+0.5%
Top 40
71,584
0.0%
All Share
77,547
0.0%
Resource 10
66,096
0.0%
Industrial 25
103,620
0.0%
Financial 15
16,478
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist...

28 Feb

Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist Sailing Academy
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

28 Feb

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
Only 36% of South Africans have a retirement fund, and only 7% of retirees feel...

27 Feb

Only 36% of South Africans have a retirement fund, and only 7% of retirees feel well prepared for it - survey
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23061.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo