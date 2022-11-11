FRIDAY BRIEFING | Coalition calculations: Why an ANC, EFF courtship failed in Ekurhuleni

Coalition calculations: Why an ANC, EFF courtship failed in Ekurhuleni



They say politics makes strange bedfellows - in the case of the now failed ANC-EFF courtship seeking control of Ekurhuleni, the partnership may have been considered quite normal. After all, many of the EFF's leaders, like CIC Julius Malema were 'born' in the ANC and were prepared to die in it. Malema formed the EFF only after all other options of remaining in the ANC were exhausted following his expulsion from the ANC in 2012.

Except in this case, reconciliation between the ANC and EFF didn't succeed. Who knows whether this is temporary or permanent? There are complex calculations that still incentivise them to work together for their respective political relevance - but to the detriment of South African society.

Following failed talks between the ANC and EFF, they were unable to wrest control of the Ekurhuleni metro in a coalition. The DA landed up once again with the mayorship of the metro, after a two-week hiatus following a successful ANC motion of no confidence supported by the EFF.

Newsletter Weekly Friday Briefing Insight and analysis on the big political story of the week, plus a roundup of top columns and most-read stories.

In this week's Friday Briefing, we examine why this potential marriage between the ANC and EFF fell apart.

News24's political reporter Zintle Mahlati says the blame lies with defiance on the part of former ANC mayor Mzwandile Masina who pushed the ANC into a corner when he went ahead with a motion of no confidence in DA mayor Tania Campbell, even though he was told to withdraw it. After that, the ANC entered into hasty negotiations with the EFF. Both parties remained stubbornly resolute on what they wanted to get out of the coalition, leading to an impasse.

Ebrahim Fakir takes a broader look at the EFF and breaks down why both the ANC and the DA shouldn't consider working with the small party 'red berets'. He doesn't mince his words and labels the EFF a destabilising, destructive, predatory and opportunist malevolence in our politics. If the ANC were to partner with the EFF, he argues it would intensify corruption, instability and fragmentation.

Finally, Unisa Professor Dirk Kotzé explains why the power games between the ANC and the EFF have dire implications for provincial and national coalitions. Should the ANC get below 50% in the next election, how will these combinations and permutations in their negotiations affect government formation and functioning?

Happy reading.

Best,

Vanessa Banton

Opinions editor.

Theatre of the Absurd: Political egos take centre stage in ANC, EFF Ekurhuleni talks Antics at the Ekurhuleni council last week provide a snapshot of what we can expect if the ANC and EFF decide to embark on a partnership in the future, writes Zintle Mahlati. She breaks down what happened, leading to the DA claiming its mayorship back.



The EFF: Talk left, live right! (ideologically) The EFF is not an organic movement emergent out of a set of ideas addressing objective material conditions in society. Rather, it is a derivative of an ensemble of hodgepodge ANC policies from the 1950s and 1960s, together with outmoded policy thinking, writes Ebrahim Fakir.



Rigid and passive: The mind games that take the EFF nowhere The continued power games between the ANC and EFF, as revealed in Ekurhuleni recently, have dire implications going forward for possible national and provincial coalition governments, writes Dirk Kotzé.





