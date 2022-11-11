1h ago

add bookmark

FRIDAY BRIEFING | Coalition calculations: Why an ANC, EFF courtship failed in Ekurhuleni

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Friday briefing

Coalition calculations: Why an ANC, EFF courtship failed in Ekurhuleni

They say politics makes strange bedfellows - in the case of the now failed ANC-EFF courtship seeking control of Ekurhuleni, the partnership may have been considered quite normal. After all, many of the EFF's leaders, like CIC Julius Malema were 'born' in the ANC and were prepared to die in it. Malema formed the EFF only after all other options of remaining in the ANC were exhausted following his expulsion from the ANC in 2012. 

Except in this case, reconciliation between the ANC and EFF didn't succeed. Who knows whether this is temporary or permanent? There are complex calculations that still incentivise them to work together for their respective political relevance - but to the detriment of South African society.

Following failed talks between the ANC and EFF, they were unable to wrest control of the Ekurhuleni metro in a coalition. The DA landed up once again with the mayorship of the metro, after a two-week hiatus following a successful ANC motion of no confidence supported by the EFF.

In this week's Friday Briefing, we examine why this potential marriage between the ANC and EFF fell apart.

News24's political reporter Zintle Mahlati says the blame lies with defiance on the part of former ANC mayor Mzwandile Masina who pushed the ANC into a corner when he went ahead with a motion of no confidence in DA mayor Tania Campbell, even though he was told to withdraw it. After that, the ANC entered into hasty negotiations with the EFF. Both parties remained stubbornly resolute on what they wanted to get out of the coalition, leading to an impasse.

Ebrahim Fakir takes a broader look at the EFF and breaks down why both the ANC and the DA shouldn't consider working with the small party 'red berets'. He doesn't mince his words and labels the EFF a destabilising, destructive, predatory and opportunist malevolence in our politics. If the ANC were to partner with the EFF, he argues it would intensify corruption, instability and fragmentation.

Finally, Unisa Professor Dirk Kotzé explains why the power games between the ANC and the EFF have dire implications for provincial and national coalitions. Should the ANC get below 50% in the next election, how will these combinations and permutations in their negotiations affect government formation and functioning?

Happy reading.

Best,

Vanessa Banton

Opinions editor.

Theatre of the Absurd: Political egos take centre stage in ANC, EFF Ekurhuleni talks

Antics at the Ekurhuleni council last week provide a snapshot of what we can expect if the ANC and EFF decide to embark on a partnership in the future, writes Zintle Mahlati. She breaks down what happened, leading to the DA claiming its mayorship back. 

The EFF: Talk left, live right! (ideologically)

The EFF is not an organic movement emergent out of a set of ideas addressing objective material conditions in society. Rather, it is a derivative of an ensemble of hodgepodge ANC policies from the 1950s and 1960s, together with outmoded policy thinking, writes Ebrahim Fakir.

Rigid and passive: The mind games that take the EFF nowhere

The continued power games between the ANC and EFF, as revealed in Ekurhuleni recently, have dire implications going forward for possible national and provincial coalition governments, writes Dirk Kotzé.

cartoon by carlos


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daanceffekurhulenipoliticsgovernancemunicipalitiescoalitions
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 743 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
27% - 3210 votes
I don't use Twitter
67% - 7951 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

8m ago

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.43
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.36
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.75
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.52
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,750.56
-0.3%
Silver
21.60
-0.4%
Palladium
1,949.00
-1.2%
Platinum
1,038.01
+0.1%
Brent Crude
93.67
+1.1%
Top 40
64,087
0.0%
All Share
70,710
0.0%
Resource 10
69,497
0.0%
Industrial 25
83,023
0.0%
Financial 15
16,088
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation...

09 Nov

Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation achievements
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event

08 Nov

Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event
Hanover Park-based NPO breaks new grounds after performance on Castle of Good...

08 Nov

Hanover Park-based NPO breaks new grounds after performance on Castle of Good Hope's rooftop
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22313.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo