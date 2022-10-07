1h ago

add bookmark

FRIDAY BRIEFING | Coalition confusion: Where are we going wrong?

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
friday briefing

Coalition confusion: Where are we going wrong? 

If you, like me, have been away from South Africa for the past two weeks, you'd be forgiven for being completely confused about why the City of Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay have new mayors.

Barely a year since the municipal elections, fragile multiparty coalition governments have fallen apart amid confusion, greed for positions and almost no consideration for what is best for the citizens.

In Nelson Mandela Bay, the DA worked earnestly to lure smaller parties into a mega coalition agreement to unseat the ANC. 

In turn, the ANC hit back, pulling the City of Johannesburg away from the ANC with the help of minor parties.

There are coalition agreements in six of the country's eight metros, which have been mired in drama, chaos and instability.

I was part of a study tour delegation to Germany organised and sponsored by the Hans Seidel Foundation to observe how coalitions are done there. At the same time, some political party leaders were in Denmark observing how they do coalition governments and what South Africa can learn from Europe.

We can now agree that coalitions are here to stay in South Africa, and this is likely going to be the case after the 2024 national elections.

We are beyond the binary discussion of whether coalitions are good or bad. It is inevitable and what the voters want.

In this week's Friday Briefing, political party leaders and analysts weigh in on how South Africa can better manage coalitions in the interests of citizens.

The DA's Helen Zille argues that coalitions in the South African context will lead to permanent instability unless the country makes crucial changes to the laws that shape them.

She believes that political squabbling is only part of the problem in coalitions. She argues that the real reason why most multiparty coalitions are not working in South Africa is structural.

The Freedom Front Plus’ Corne Mulder has written about what he learnt about coalitions following a trip to Denmark.

He writes that the biggest party in the coalition should be the humblest of all, and that coalitions should be negotiated and managed locally and not through national leaders.

He further echoed Zille's view that smaller "fly by night" parties affect the stability of coalition agreements.

Lindiwe Ndlela, the Head of Programmes at the Public Affairs Research Institute, argues that without proper care to formulate citizen-centric coalition agreements, stability will remain a pipe dream, and service delivery will continue to suffer. Finally, the University of Nelson Mandela's Ongama Mtimka writes that politicians were warned in the aftermath of the 2021 Local Government Elections that the system of creating a government by following the standard zero-sum executive mayoral system in hung municipalities was not the only and most sustainable path to follow. 

We hope this week's edition of Friday Briefing helps you navigate the complexities of coalitions and what is to come.

Best,

Qaanitah Hunter

News24 assistant editor for politics and opinions.

Coalitions in SA are not working. What needs to change?

DA Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille has had almost a quarter of century of dealing with coalitions. She examines some of the reasons why multiparty coalitions in South Africa may not be working.

Coalition governments should be about citizens, not winning seats

Unless proper care is taken to formulate citizen-centric coalition agreements, stability will remain a pipe dream and service delivery will continue to suffer, writes Lindiwe Ndlela.

Coalition gymnastics: Lessons from Denmark

Dr Corné Mulder recently visited Denmark on a coalition study tour. He writes that Denmark has a long tradition of coalition governments and while it is vastly different to South Africa, there are very important lessons we can learn from it.

Political maturity and humility vital for coalition success

Just on the basis of the too low margins between governing coalitions and those in opposition benches, and the unhappiness of some of the coalition partners, it was inevitable that the coalitions formed in 2021 would face continued existential threats, writes Ongama Mtimka.

Coalition crisis: EFF gives ANC helping hand, political shifts a 'big moment' for SA

While coalitions currently "feel quite messy" it may be necessary ahead of the 2024 national government elections.

carlos

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
coalition government2024politicsopposition parties
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 814 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 9305 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 1090 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.98
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.06
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.63
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.54
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,710.60
-0.1%
Silver
20.74
+0.4%
Palladium
2,262.44
+0.0%
Platinum
924.76
-0.1%
Brent Crude
94.42
+1.1%
Top 40
59,416
0.0%
All Share
65,833
0.0%
Resource 10
63,279
0.0%
Industrial 25
80,027
0.0%
Financial 15
13,997
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down...

04 Oct

Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down by load shedding
Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer

04 Oct

Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo