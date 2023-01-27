1h ago

add bookmark

FRIDAY BRIEFING | Code red? SA lost in translation in Russia-Ukraine crisis

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
friday briefing

Code red? SA lost in translation in Russia-Ukraine crisis 

On Tuesday, News24 took the hardline in an editorial on the Russian foreign minister meeting with his counterpart Naledi Pandor in Pretoria, describing the hosting of Sergey Lavrov as shameful. South Africa also plans to take part in military drills with China and Russia on what will be the one-year anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. 

Russia has been engaged in conflict with Ukraine for the past 11 months. In an address, after sending troops in Ukraine last year February, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russian civilians his goal was to "demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine". Putin also does not want Ukraine to join Nato, as he fears this would encroach too closely on Russian territory.

South Africa has constantly said it has taken a non-aligned position with regard to the conflict. 

However, Lavrov's visit sparked much controversy, with some taking a similar stance as the News24 editorial, saying the apparent fawning at the feet of the Russians would carry high costs. While others questioned why there hadn't been similar criticism to the visit of United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who arrived after Lavrov. South Africa took part in military drills with the United States in 2013 in the Eastern Cape, while the US was still occupying Afghanistan. 

Is the current criticism of South Africa's foreign policy with regards to the Russia-Ukraine conflict appropriate? We tackle the issue in this week's Friday Briefing. 

Steven Gruzd from the South African Institute of International Affairs in Johannesburg examines how many times South Africa has said it is neutral on the matter but then gives the wrong impression by indicating it will take part in war games with Russia. He writes that there may well be serious consequences for the country, in the form of diminished trade, withheld investment and diplomatic pressure for agreeing to participate. 

Ronnie Kasrils, who is the country's former intelligence minister, takes a different stance. He is of the view that it is simplistic to presume that Soviet-era ties explain the present South African government's position following the collapse of the Soviet Union or, for that matter, the many African states, including South Africa, that refuse to vote with the West’s sanctions regime. He argues that South Africa shares a common position with Russia - for reform of the UN system, for multilateralism, for economic growth of the global south, against Western imperialist hegemony and their hundreds of military bases enforcing their domination throughout the world at the expense of the choice and rights of other countries. 

University of Johannesburg's Professor Siphamandla Zondi shares similar views to Kasrils. He argues that it is unfair that South Africa has been listed as part of the "axis of evil" for refusing to kowtow to the West's stance. He further writes that Pandor has said loudly and clearly all along that South Africa is pushing for a peaceful resolution of the war - except no-one has been listening. 

We've also included the News24 editorial mentioned earlier in this edition along with the column by Howard Feldman, which were both published earlier this week. 

We hope you enjoy the debate and we are interested to hear your views. Email us at opinions@news24.com

Best, 

Vanessa Banton

Opinions editor. 

SA adamant it is agnostic on Russia-Ukraine war but its behaviour reveals otherwise

South Africa's declarations of neutrality are wearing thin around the Russia-Ukraine war, and engaging in wargames with Moscow's military while the violence in Ukraine grinds on surely sends the wrong signal, argues Steven Gruzd. 

SA and Russia - from Soviet times to conflict in Ukraine

Ronnie Kasrils reflects on the outrage to the visit of Russia's foreign minister and planned military drills next month with Russia and China, writing that this has nothing to do with Soviet-era sentimentality. Instead, he argues, it has a great deal to do with learning about the meaning of international solidarity and opposing Western imperialist hegemony.

The Lavrov visit and SA's quagmire

In the face of opposition to Russia's foreign minister visiting South Africa and our plan to take part in military drills next month with Russia and China, Siphamandla Zondi argues that our government needs to nuance its non-alignment position, explain itself better and persuade society that this is the correct course of action.

Pandor, Modise on the wrong side of history with Russia

The ANC's continued support of Russia is an indictment on the party's commitment to democracy, human rights and the rule of law, writes the News24 editorial team.

SA hovers dangerously over fence which is squarely on Russian side

Howard Feldman asks who in their right mind thought it was a good idea for South Africa and Russia to take part in military drills during the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

cartoon by carlos


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukrainediplomacyinvasionforeign policy
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the possibility of having permanent Stage 2 or 3 load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'll take that over constant schedule changes
13% - 371 votes
Why are we normalising Eskom’s mess?
73% - 2115 votes
I've already found alternative ways of powering my home/business
14% - 416 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.19
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.33
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
18.72
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.23
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Platinum
1,017.90
-2.0%
Palladium
1,677.54
-1.0%
Gold
1,929.62
-0.9%
Silver
23.91
+0.0%
Brent Crude
86.12
-0.0%
Top 40
74,480
+1.0%
All Share
80,509
+1.0%
Resource 10
78,210
-0.5%
Industrial 25
103,169
+1.9%
Financial 15
16,185
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Stripe action: Western Cape wine estate celebrates birth of quagga-like zebra

25 Jan

Stripe action: Western Cape wine estate celebrates birth of quagga-like zebra
Cape Town streets set to burst into colour as revered carnival makes a return

24 Jan

Cape Town streets set to burst into colour as revered carnival makes a return
Wheel good: this Pretoria animal lover has changed the lives of disabled animals 

24 Jan

Wheel good: this Pretoria animal lover has changed the lives of disabled animals 
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

26 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo