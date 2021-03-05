20m ago

add bookmark

FRIDAY BRIEFING | Covid-19: A year on, and more cracks revealed in society

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Friday Briefing

Covid-19: A year on and we remain uncertain about where the world is headed

Today, exactly a year ago, the first confirmed case of Covid-19, or the novel coronavirus as we reported it at the time, was confirmed by South African health authorities. A 38-year-old male, who returned from a skiing holiday in Italy, became the first local carrier of the virus. Since then South Africa, and the world, have seen the fundamental reorganisation of society. And we've all come to know death and sickness.

We all want to see life return to normal, to return to a time when we are unafraid to shake hands with a stranger, hug friends and acquaintances and enjoy the intimacy and closeness of social gatherings.

But it's going to take long - a year, two years? - before we return to anything resembling life before the pandemic. South Africa is battling to roll out vaccine to health workers, while there is no indication when mass inoculation will start. We don't even have enough vaccine on our shores yet.

In this week's Friday Briefing author and journalist Mark Gevisser (Thabo Mbeki: The dream deferred, The Pink Line) reflects on what the pandemic revealed about our society - and while it isn't what we'd want, there are some reasons for hope.

News24 investigative journalist Azarrah Karrim looks at the Global South's struggle to get equitable access to vaccine, while News24's specialist legal writer Karyn Maughan profiles controversial Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe - just why is he untouchable?

Best,

Pieter du Toit

Assistant Editor.

Covid-19: One year on, and a deepening inequality

If there is one thing to be learnt from the Covid-19 pandemic a year on, it is that our inequality has deepened even further, writes Mark Gevisser.

'It's hard not being able to comfort patients when they need a hug' - how life changed for nurses

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the nurse-patient dynamic, writes Nelisiwe Msomi. And not for the better.

Grief in the time of a pandemic: Where to go when there's nowhere to go?

There are many examples in history, where the loss of a human life or lives was followed by an outpouring of grief and public mourning. But what do we do if we are prevented from doing so? asks Alet Law. 

Counting the losses of Covid-19: Business closures, retrenchments, suicides

The impact of Covid-19 has extended beyond the loss of lives; the lockdown has resulted in retrenchments and permanent business closures, and those remaining are holding on by a thread, writes Lameez Omarjee.

Covid-19: How the pandemic has changed the face of education

Farieda Salie says the saddest aspect of teaching during a pandemic is not seeing the children's smiles when they are happy or giving their shoulders a squeeze for good work, writes Tammy Petersen.

Covid-19: A look back at how SA's law enforcement handled themselves during the pandemic

Following the first confirmed case of SARS-Cov2, South Africa was soon put into what has been one of the strictest and longest lockdowns in the world and it was law enforcement that was given the task to enforce the regulations. Alex Mitchley examines how they fared.

The worst is surely over as SA sport looks to recover from Covid-19 devastation

Sport, like every sector, has not escaped the devastating impact of Covid-19 and the industry, top to bottom, has been crippled over the past 12 months, writes Lloyd Burnard.

How the Western Cape Judge President has faced 10 major scandals in his term, without any sanction

Karyn Maughan analyses 10 controversies involving John Hlophe, and asks the question: is Western Cape Judge President untouchable?

EXTRACT | Dikgang Moseneke's 'All rise': The Hlophe matter

In his second book, "All Rise", former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke lays out details after he and 10 other judges laid a complaint at the Judicial Service Commission against Western Cape Judge John Hlophe. Here is an extract from his book.

To receive the Friday Briefing, sign up for the newsletter hereNow available to all News24 readers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
FRIDAY BRIEFING | From fighting HIV/Aids denialism to securing vaccine: Why Glenda Gray is on a...
FRIDAY BRIEFING | Taking charge: How North West residents took on a municipality - and won
FRIDAY BRIEFING | Cyril Ramaphosa: A President under pressure
Read more on:
coronavirussouth africacovid-19inequality
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 3768 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2552 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 3650 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.29
(-0.24)
ZAR/GBP
21.28
(-0.23)
ZAR/EUR
18.31
(-0.12)
ZAR/AUD
11.81
(-0.15)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.15)
Gold
1694.09
(+0.02)
Silver
25.23
(-0.20)
Platinum
1120.82
(+0.21)
Brent Crude
67.21
(+4.17)
Palladium
2336.28
(+0.97)
All Share
67743.54
(-0.85)
Top 40
62250.03
(-0.97)
Financial 15
12674.59
(+0.82)
Industrial 25
87893.58
(-1.99)
Resource 10
69166.37
(-0.09)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school

03 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo