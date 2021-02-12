1h ago

add bookmark

FRIDAY BRIEFING | Cyril Ramaphosa: A President under pressure

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Friday Briefing
Friday Briefing
Friday Briefing

Pandemic President Cyril Ramaphosa's tight-rope walk

Thursday night marked Cyril Ramaphosa's fifth State of the Nation Address, but his first since Covid-19 gripped the country and the rest of the world. 

It resulted in a much-muted affair, with only a handful of mask-wearing MPs in Parliament, while the president made his address which had a strong focus on economic recovery and business, with very few details on the vaccine rollout, which is probably what most citizens wanted to hear. 

25 May marks two years since Ramaphosa was officially inaugurated as the country's president after holding down the fort following Jacob Zuma's resignation on 14 February 2018. 

His ascendence to the position of president of the ANC was never going to be an easy one. The battle at Nasrec was a bruising one, and his victory was a result of a very thin margin between himself and his opponent Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.  

Besides fighting to hold his party, fraught with factions, together, Ramaphosa had to face a new enemy to his presidency when just 10 months after his inauguration, the pandemic hit, bringing with it further challenges to a government already in a precarious position. 

For our pandemic president it has been a tough run and, looking at him in Parliament on Thursday, the last few months appear to be taking their toll. 

In this week's Friday Briefing, News24's associate editor Pieter du Toit analyses SONA and writes that while the President is aware of what he has to do to save the country's economy, his task is impossible and unenviable while political editor Qaanitah Hunter is of the view that the country does not need yet another corruption unit.

Mistra's director of research, Professor Susan Booysen writes that the ANC may remain dominant at the polls, but Ramaphosa's presidency has been fragile and permeable. Analyst Aubrey Matshiqi holds a similar view, arguing that because of the slim margin of his Nasrec win, Ramaphosa cannot make decisions that he would like, and perhaps that we need as a country. Finally, the University of Pretoria's Tinyinko Maluleke breaks down four areas where mistakes have been made by the Ramaphosa administration during the pandemic.

Best, 

Vanessa Banton

Opinions Editor. 

Saving South Africa: The impossible and unenviable task of Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa knows what needs to be done to save South Africa from the pandemic and from itself. His state of the nation address, delivered on Thursday night, shows why his task is impossible and unenviable, writes Pieter du Toit.

No, Mr President, we don't need another corruption unit

Qaanitah Hunter writes that by creating another complicated layer in the fight against corruption, President Cyril Ramaphosa will only entrench ineffeciency and further finger pointing when state institutions are found to be sleeping on the job.

Power, putsches and popularity: The backstory to Ramaphosa's pandemic presidency

A campaign to replace Cyril Ramaphosa in the ANC is underway even though his rise to power in the party was due to his leadership image and ratings that he would deliver victory in the 2019 government elections, writes Susan Booysen.

The three albatrosses around Cyril Ramaphosa's neck

Cyril Ramaphosa will have to watch his back as the succession battle heats up as the party prepares for its National General Council later this year, writes Aubrey Matshiqi.

The anatomy of our 'pandemic president'

25 May marks two years since President Cyril Ramaphosa's official inauguration. Ten months later, the president was dealing with a pandemic. Tinyiko Maluleke examines four areas where Ramaphosa and his administration’s management of certain aspects of the Covid-19 pandemic have been dismal. 

To receive the Friday Briefing, sign up for the newsletter hereNow available to all News24 readers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
FRIDAY BRIEFING | Jacob Zuma's war against South Africa, the truth and the law
FRIDAY BRIEFING | The real rogue unit: how SA's spies became the servants of Zuma and the ANC
FRIDAY BRIEFING | Democracy, independence and truth: Why SA media must be saved
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 637 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 814 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
73% - 3938 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.63
(-0.16)
ZAR/GBP
20.18
(+0.05)
ZAR/EUR
17.73
(-0.02)
ZAR/AUD
11.33
(-0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.03)
Gold
1822.17
(-0.22)
Silver
26.99
(+0.06)
Platinum
1221.50
(-0.40)
Brent Crude
60.84
(-0.54)
Palladium
2352.50
(+0.02)
All Share
65882.72
(-0.41)
Top 40
60420.45
(-0.36)
Financial 15
12459.12
(+0.31)
Industrial 25
88824.73
(+0.26)
Resource 10
63320.01
(-1.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb 2021

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo