FRIDAY BRIEFING | Damn! Why is civil society so hot?

Damn! Why is civil society so hot?



A response from a Durban councillor to a request for help from a resident highlights very clearly why citizens no longer have any reason to trust our government.

The Springtown resident had WhatsApped Ward 25 councillor Themba Mkhize, asking for his assistance. When she was just blue ticked, she sent another message, saying: "Many families under your ward have lost their homes and lives and you are not doing a thing."

That's when Mkhize responded with a "f**k u". Mkhize has since apologised, saying he was under severe pressure.

This is not how citizens expect to be treated, but it has become commonplace. Regardless of what pressure someone in a leadership position is under, swearing at someone who may have voted you in, tells that person loudly and clearly that you just couldn't be bothered and that they are a nuisance.

Add to this the premier of the province, Sihle Zikalala, telling residents affected by the floods that money allocated to them won't be stolen, while at the same time, as hundreds in his province struggle without water and electricity after the floods, he gets a water tanker delivered to his home.

The message is definitely loud and clear to the country's citizens, and after years of state capture and watching politicians make promises but only enriching themselves, it is of little surprise that South Africans' trust in our government has eroded. It's also of little surprise that citizens are looking towards civil society to provide what government appears to be failing to do.

In this week's Friday Briefing, The Institute for Justice and Reconciliation's Mikhail Moosa warns that this erosion of trust does not bode well for democracy. Researcher and analyst Lukhona Mnguni details how a lack of convictions for corruption only deepens that loss of trust.

Corruption Watch's Karam Singh writes that, after years of state capture, it should really come as no surprise that red flags were raised even before mention of funding for flood victims was made, and it is something that government really needs to take note of if it is going to close that widening gap of distrust that citizens have in our government.

News24 journalist Kaveel Singh breaks down just some of the corruption cases that KwaZulu-Natal has seen. It does not cover the province in glory. He also reflects in a separate piece on what Durbanites think of the provincial government in the aftermath of the floods. And as you guessed, it's not good.

And then finally, journalist Tania Broughton analyses how the floods came at the wrong time for a province already battered by the July unrest.

It's a heavy read, but an important one, and hopefully a government official is also reading and is taking notes.

Best,

Vanessa Banton

Opinions editor

Cyril Ramaphosa's 'new dawn' feels like a false dawn to many

The perception that government is either unwilling to help or to prevent funds meant for KZN flood victims from being misused by corrupt entities is an indictment on our democracy, writes Mikhail Moosa.

Corruption, disregard for the laws, entitlement: Why citizens lose trust in govt

The government of KwaZulu-Natal calls itself a "caring" government, but its actions are far from caring, writes analyst Lukhona Mnguni, who details what needs to change in light of the province's recent disaster.

SA's growing distrust with govt: We've been failed over and over

Soon after the government's announcement of relief funds for flood-stricken KwaZulu-Natal, civil society, business and beyond started blowing the warning whistle on potential corruption before it even happened, writes Corruption Watch's executive director Karam Singh.

Promises vs action: KZN's history of corruption, including in premier's own office

There were concerns raised this week that promises made by Premier Sihle Zikalala that there would be no corruption when it comes to funding for the province's flood victims could ring hollow. Senior News24 journalist Kaveel Singh takes a look back at the province's long history of corruption, which may have led to the rise of these concerns.

Tears, despair, hopelessness: Durban is falling apart and its leadership doesn't care

If the floods and last year's July unrest reveals anything, it's that KZN leaders tell you what you want to hear in a moment of anguish, but then abandon the masses when action is required, writes News24 journalist Kaveel Singh.

