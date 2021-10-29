4m ago

add bookmark

FRIDAY BRIEFING | Easy promises and cheap votes: Why people vote the way they do

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
friday briefing

Easy promises and cheap votes: Why people vote the way they do

By this time next week, we should hopefully have a better picture of who will be the new administrators of our municipalities following Monday's elections. 

It's likely going to be an interesting result - with experts warning that there will be a low voter turnout and as a result more coalitions than we saw in the previous elections. 

With this in mind, Media24 commissioned a survey to get an understanding of what makes a voter vote the way they do, or, in some cases, not vote at all. 

Find out in this week's edition of Friday Briefing what Gareth van Onselen, the CEO of Victory Research, managed to unpack in the survey that was conducted over two weeks in October.

There are certainly some thought-provoking findings which would do political parties some good if they took some notes. 

On the back of that, we asked some News24 staff to reflect on the municipalities they live in. 

And finally as a bonus, we asked deputy CEO for Code for Africa, Chris Roper, to tell us if he could make more sense of Iqbal Survé's media briefing on Wednesday on the now supposed trafficked Tembisa 10 babies than we could. 

It's a good read before the weekend.  

Best, 

Vanessa Banton

Opinions Editor 

Media 24 poll deep dive: Ramaphosa remains ANC's best asset

A Media24-commissioned survey on voter attitudes has revealed that while Cyril Ramaphosa is the ANC's greatest asset, John Steenhuisen may not have as much pull for voters as leader of the DA. Gareth van Onselen breaks down some of the survey's findings which examine the ANC, DA and EFF.

Cape Town: A city of many world

Cape Town is a city containing a multitude of worlds. Born and raised in Cape Town, parliamentary reporter Jan Gerber hopes that the new administration will build bridges between these worlds.

Johannesburg: It is not the City of Gold for everyone

Sheldon Morais writes that he is still unsure who to vote for to bring about stability, certainty, delivery and growth for all in the City of Johannesburg, but he does know the city belongs to all those who live in it, and it's incumbent on the privileged to remember that.

No space for resident's issues in the political battle for Tshwane

For the past five years, the Tshwane municipality has been hamstrung by political battles between the ANC, DA and EFF. Alex Mitchley writes that he hopes things will be different after this election, even if it means Tshwane being run by another coalition government.

The voices of residents in Jika Joe and Cinderella Park must not be silenced

With the state of roads, unstable power and water supply, and inconsistent refuse collection, Siyamtanda Capa writes, residents of Msunduzi municipality in Pietermaritzburg can't afford to stay away from the polls.

Gosiame Sithole is just collateral damage in an Iqbal-Anon world

Chris Roper spells out why he isn't being melodramatic when he writes that the aim of Iqbal Survé's lies is to fracture the South African information landscape so that evil can flourish.

To receive the Friday Briefing, sign up for the newsletter here.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
municipalvoting behaviourelections 2021
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you decided who you are voting for on 1 November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it is the same party I voted for previously
52% - 1204 votes
Yes, but my vote has changed to a new party
29% - 675 votes
No, I am still undecided
19% - 452 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

23m ago

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.14
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.87
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.67
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.40
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,796.53
-0.1%
Silver
23.96
-0.5%
Palladium
1,996.90
+0.2%
Platinum
1,020.75
-0.1%
Brent Crude
84.58
-2.1%
Top 40
61,093
+0.4%
All Share
67,760
+0.4%
Resource 10
63,494
+0.7%
Industrial 25
87,815
+0.6%
Financial 15
13,964
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21301.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo