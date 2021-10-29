FRIDAY BRIEFING | Easy promises and cheap votes: Why people vote the way they do

Easy promises and cheap votes: Why people vote the way they do



By this time next week, we should hopefully have a better picture of who will be the new administrators of our municipalities following Monday's elections.

It's likely going to be an interesting result - with experts warning that there will be a low voter turnout and as a result more coalitions than we saw in the previous elections.

With this in mind, Media24 commissioned a survey to get an understanding of what makes a voter vote the way they do, or, in some cases, not vote at all.

Find out in this week's edition of Friday Briefing what Gareth van Onselen, the CEO of Victory Research, managed to unpack in the survey that was conducted over two weeks in October.

There are certainly some thought-provoking findings which would do political parties some good if they took some notes.

On the back of that, we asked some News24 staff to reflect on the municipalities they live in.

And finally as a bonus, we asked deputy CEO for Code for Africa, Chris Roper, to tell us if he could make more sense of Iqbal Survé's media briefing on Wednesday on the now supposed trafficked Tembisa 10 babies than we could.

It's a good read before the weekend.

Best,

Vanessa Banton

Opinions Editor

Media 24 poll deep dive: Ramaphosa remains ANC's best asset

A Media24-commissioned survey on voter attitudes has revealed that while Cyril Ramaphosa is the ANC's greatest asset, John Steenhuisen may not have as much pull for voters as leader of the DA. Gareth van Onselen breaks down some of the survey's findings which examine the ANC, DA and EFF.

Cape Town: A city of many world

Cape Town is a city containing a multitude of worlds. Born and raised in Cape Town, parliamentary reporter Jan Gerber hopes that the new administration will build bridges between these worlds.

Johannesburg: It is not the City of Gold for everyone

Sheldon Morais writes that he is still unsure who to vote for to bring about stability, certainty, delivery and growth for all in the City of Johannesburg, but he does know the city belongs to all those who live in it, and it's incumbent on the privileged to remember that.

No space for resident's issues in the political battle for Tshwane

For the past five years, the Tshwane municipality has been hamstrung by political battles between the ANC, DA and EFF. Alex Mitchley writes that he hopes things will be different after this election, even if it means Tshwane being run by another coalition government.

The voices of residents in Jika Joe and Cinderella Park must not be silenced

With the state of roads, unstable power and water supply, and inconsistent refuse collection, Siyamtanda Capa writes, residents of Msunduzi municipality in Pietermaritzburg can't afford to stay away from the polls.

Gosiame Sithole is just collateral damage in an Iqbal-Anon world

Chris Roper spells out why he isn't being melodramatic when he writes that the aim of Iqbal Survé's lies is to fracture the South African information landscape so that evil can flourish.

