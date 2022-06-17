58m ago

add bookmark

FRIDAY BRIEFING | Get the Guptas: Atul and Rajesh are behind bars in Dubai... now to get them back

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
friday briefing

Get the Guptas: Atul and Rajesh are behind bars in Dubai - now to get them back

Just four months after Interpol issued a red notice for alleged state capture kingpins Rajesh and Atul Gupta, they were arrested in Dubai. 

The Investigating Directorate, under Hermonie Cronje, had applied for the Interpol red notices for the two brothers in relation to the R24.9 million paid to Nulane Investment, a company owned and controlled by former Transnet board member and Gupta ally, Iqbal Sharma. This was allegedly used for a fraudulent feasibility study for the Free State's flagship Mohoma Mobung project – the genesis of the Estina "diary farm" scam.

The brothers are being held at an undisclosed police station in Dubai. Under the extradition treaty South Africa has with the UAE, the NPA has until 2 August to seek the extradition of the brothers. 

As News24's Karyn Maughan writes in this week's Friday Briefing, it won't be difficult to extradite Atul and Rajesh Gupta, as the UAE is working hard to counter its economically damaging inclusion on the Financial Action Task Force’s money-laundering "grey list". What might be an issue, however, is that the requesting state can only prosecute the extradited person for the offense for which the extradition was granted. This means the NPA will have to get its ducks in a row.  

Former Public Protector, Thuli Madonsela, who in 2016 released a report, detailing allegations that the Gupta brothers may have influenced the appointment of Cabinet members, among other things, reflects on how the narrative around the alleged theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm may be leading citizens to turn their attention elsewhere, instead of pushing for accountability when it comes to state capture. 

Finally, Associate Professor John-Mark Iyi, who is director at the African Centre for Transnational Criminal Justice, examines the challenges that South Africa could face in trying to extradite the Guptas. He writes that extradition can be characterised by lengthy legal battles in the courts, and that, given the Gupta's financial muscle, this case is unlikely to be an exception.

Hope you have a good weekend. 

Best, 

Vanessa Banton 

Opinions editor.

NPA won’t struggle to get the Guptas extradited, but will its case convict them?

The UAE has made it clear that it supports the National Prosecuting Authority's efforts to extradite alleged state capture kingpins Atul and Rajesh Gupta. But, Karyn Maughan writes, the State's real challenge will lie in convicting them.

Scuttling attention away from state capture accountability

Thuli Madonsela writes that the alleged theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm is important, but the narrative appears to be clouding attention from state capture accountability in light of the arrest of Atul and Rajesh Gupta in Dubai. 

Navigating extradition law: From scepticism to cautious optimism in Gupta case

The United Arab Emirates has a lot at stake in the Gupta case. Beyond the mutual treaty obligations, there is also a reputational risk involved for the UAE as an international commercial and economic hub, writes John-Mark Iyi.

To receive the Friday Briefing, sign up for the newsletter here.

*Want to share your views on this week's Friday Briefing? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rajesh guptaatul guptauae dubai south africaextradition
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
59% - 7634 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
6% - 803 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
35% - 4493 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.01
-1.5%
Rand - Pound
19.77
-2.9%
Rand - Euro
16.88
-2.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.28
-2.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-2.6%
Gold
1,855.09
+1.2%
Silver
21.95
+1.2%
Palladium
1,882.55
+1.3%
Platinum
954.00
+1.3%
Brent Crude
118.51
-2.2%
Top 40
61,163
0.0%
All Share
67,502
0.0%
Resource 10
70,819
0.0%
Industrial 25
75,182
0.0%
Financial 15
15,487
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo