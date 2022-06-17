FRIDAY BRIEFING | Get the Guptas: Atul and Rajesh are behind bars in Dubai... now to get them back

Get the Guptas: Atul and Rajesh are behind bars in Dubai - now to get them back



Just four months after Interpol issued a red notice for alleged state capture kingpins Rajesh and Atul Gupta, they were arrested in Dubai.

The Investigating Directorate, under Hermonie Cronje, had applied for the Interpol red notices for the two brothers in relation to the R24.9 million paid to Nulane Investment, a company owned and controlled by former Transnet board member and Gupta ally, Iqbal Sharma. This was allegedly used for a fraudulent feasibility study for the Free State's flagship Mohoma Mobung project – the genesis of the Estina "diary farm" scam.

The brothers are being held at an undisclosed police station in Dubai. Under the extradition treaty South Africa has with the UAE, the NPA has until 2 August to seek the extradition of the brothers.

As News24's Karyn Maughan writes in this week's Friday Briefing, it won't be difficult to extradite Atul and Rajesh Gupta, as the UAE is working hard to counter its economically damaging inclusion on the Financial Action Task Force’s money-laundering "grey list". What might be an issue, however, is that the requesting state can only prosecute the extradited person for the offense for which the extradition was granted. This means the NPA will have to get its ducks in a row.

Former Public Protector, Thuli Madonsela, who in 2016 released a report, detailing allegations that the Gupta brothers may have influenced the appointment of Cabinet members, among other things, reflects on how the narrative around the alleged theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm may be leading citizens to turn their attention elsewhere, instead of pushing for accountability when it comes to state capture.

Finally, Associate Professor John-Mark Iyi, who is director at the African Centre for Transnational Criminal Justice, examines the challenges that South Africa could face in trying to extradite the Guptas. He writes that extradition can be characterised by lengthy legal battles in the courts, and that, given the Gupta's financial muscle, this case is unlikely to be an exception.

NPA won’t struggle to get the Guptas extradited, but will its case convict them?

The UAE has made it clear that it supports the National Prosecuting Authority's efforts to extradite alleged state capture kingpins Atul and Rajesh Gupta. But, Karyn Maughan writes, the State's real challenge will lie in convicting them.

Scuttling attention away from state capture accountability

Thuli Madonsela writes that the alleged theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm is important, but the narrative appears to be clouding attention from state capture accountability in light of the arrest of Atul and Rajesh Gupta in Dubai.

Navigating extradition law: From scepticism to cautious optimism in Gupta case

The United Arab Emirates has a lot at stake in the Gupta case. Beyond the mutual treaty obligations, there is also a reputational risk involved for the UAE as an international commercial and economic hub, writes John-Mark Iyi.

