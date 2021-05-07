51m ago

add bookmark

FRIDAY BRIEFING | Guarding the Constitution: The impact of Mogoeng's exit, heavy caseload on ConCourt

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Friday briefing

25 years of the Constitution: Is the Constitutional Court fulfilling its role of protecting our constitutional democracy?

Two years after South Africa's first democratic elections in 1994, the country's new Constitution was adopted on 8 May 1996, following extensive consultations, signifying just how much change the country had undergone.

The Constitution sets out the country's values, the rights of the people, how Parliament and the other legislatures work, how the national and provincial executives are chosen, and how the courts work. It also establishes six institutions to support our democracy.

At the heart of our Constitution are seven fundamental values: democracy, equality, reconciliation, diversity, responsibility, respect and freedom.

Under the Constitution, the Constitutional Court was established. It is the highest court in the country when it comes to the interpretation, protection and enforcement of the Constitution. It has also become one of the most important institutions shaping the country's constitutional democracy. 

But, as News24's Karyn Maughan writes for this week's Friday Briefing, the Constitutional Court is facing some challenges. Just five months before his term ends, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has decided to go on long leave. Maughan writes that his exit puts pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa to choose a new Chief Justice, especially at a time when the judiciary has come under attack.  Casac's Lawson Naidoo and Dan Mafora examine how delayed judgments and budget cuts have impacted on the Constitutional Court meting out justice. 

To reflect on the 25-year anniversary of the Constitution, Constitutional Law expert, Professor David Bilchitz, investigates whether the Constitution needs reform, while University of the Free State's Dean of Law, Professor John C Mubangizi, Dean: Faculty of Law and SARChi chair, Professor Betty C Mubangizi, analyse whether the Constitution has achieved its social contract. 

Best, 

Vanessa Banton

Opinions editor

Chief Justice Mogoeng's exit: How will the judiciary be impacted?

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's decision to take long leave and exit from his position as South Africa's most powerful judge shouldn't be seen as a surprise, as Mogoeng has already opted out of leading the country's courts, writes Karyn Maughan.

ANALYSIS | Constitutional Court inefficiency affects access to justice

Heavier caseloads, delayed judgments and budget cuts at the Constitutional Court impact the meting out of justice, writes Lawson Naidoo and Dan Mafora.

Is it fair to blame our Constitution for socio-economic inequality in South Africa?

We need to focus on utilising the constitutional framework we have by, firstly, empowering individuals to demand decent governance and, secondly, on ensuring the institutions of governance function effectively, writes David Bilchitz.

ANALYSIS | The Constitution 25 years on: A dream deferred or great expectations realised?

As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Constitution, it is opportune to cast an eye back over those years and reflect on how far it has delivered on its social contract and to what extent it has achieved its intended objectives, writes John C Mubangizi and Betty C Mubangizi.

To receive Friday Briefing, sign up for the newsletter hereNow available to all News24 readers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
constitutional courtsouth africaconstitutional democracyconstitutionrule of law
Lottery
4 strike lucky in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 3691 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
46% - 3411 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 366 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.21
+0.1%
GBP/ZAR
19.76
+0.1%
EUR/ZAR
17.15
-0.0%
AUD/ZAR
11.05
-0.1%
JPY/ZAR
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,820.84
+0.3%
Silver
27.45
+0.5%
Palladium
2,963.50
+0.4%
Platinum
1,257.01
+0.1%
Brent Crude
68.09
-1.3%
Top 40
61,706
0.0%
All Share
67,609
0.0%
Resource 10
69,984
0.0%
Industrial 25
86,103
0.0%
Financial 15
12,567
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr 2021

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo