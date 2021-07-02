FRIDAY BRIEFING | Happy days: Why Cyril Ramaphosa has never had it so good … and why it may be a mirage

President Cyril Ramaphosa has surely never had it as good as he’s had it now. Under the pump ever since his return to active politics in 2012, when he was elected as the ANC’s deputy president under Jacob Zuma, he has rarely had it his own way.

His attempts at reforming both party and state – in that order of importance – have been halting since he won the ANC’s presidency in December 2017. He’s had to navigate the treacherous dynamics of the ANC’s national leadership structures, while simultaneously attempting to reform a failing and corrupted state. And his government’s management of the pandemic has been poor.

But politically, all of a sudden, Ramaphosa has never had it so good as now. And that’s despite the ineffectual Covid-19 vaccination program, the third wave infections surge, a weakened economy and collapsing municipalities. This week the Constitutional Court neutered two of his biggest problems: Jacob Zuma and Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

In this week’s Friday Briefing, News24's Karyn Maughan writes about the CR17 campaign's win in court, Casac's Lawson Naidoo and Dan Mafora look at the Zuma judgment, while the Helen Suzman Foundation's Chelsea Ramsden explains why it's a good thing presidents don't appoint judges. I write about Ramaphosa’s position as it stands, and while acknowledging that he is certainly in a strong position, it might well be a mirage.

Best,

Pieter du Toit

Assistant Editor: In-depth news