1h ago

add bookmark

FRIDAY BRIEFING | Heading for an inglorious downfall: The ANC is moving too slowly to save itself

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
friday briefing

Heading for an inglorious downfall: The ANC is moving too slowly to save itself

As South Africans prepared to welcome in the new year on 31 December, Eskom dealt the bad news - there would be no reprieve from load shedding that night. Nor has there been reprieve any other night (or day) since 2023 got under way. In fact, this week, stage 6 was announced, which leaves citizens powerless for 10 hours a day. 

On Thursday, load shedding even interrupted President Cyril Ramaphosa’s application at the High Court in Johannesburg for an urgent interdict to stop former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution.

Social media was filled with complaints from businesses owners, who had been hoping for a more successful, productive year, but were unable to operate due to four-hour long power cuts during business hours.

The current situation, which is directly attributable to ANC-led state capture, is unsustainable. Already several polls, including the party's own, have suggested that the country should prepare for a situation where the ANC is either governing in a coalition nationally, or warming the opposition benches post-2024.

Ramaphosa seemed a breath of fresh air in 2019 when he was sworn in as president – only for his government to appear to become hamstrung due to internal party squabbles while the country's challenges appeared to grow instead of lessen.

In this week's Friday Briefing, we examine if 2023 is the ANC's last chance to prove it can actually lead ahead of the 2024 national elections, instead of just making empty promises.

News24's parliamentary reporter, Jan Gerber, reflects on what he saw on display at the ANC's 55th national conference and why he feels the movement is heading for an inglorious downfall.

Independent political commentator Ebrahim Fakir explains why Ramaphosa's re-election as ANC president is not a panacea to either the ANC's or South Africa's seemingly intractable economic and social crisis.       

Finally, Nelson Mandela University's Dr Ongama Mtimka examines what could make or break Ramaphosa's second term as party president. 

We hope you enjoy the read ahead of the weekend. 

Best, 

Vanessa Banton

Opinions editor. 

ANC's Conference Interruptus did little to save it from electoral doom come 2024

Can the ANC fix itself ahead of the 2024 elections? The answer is definitely maybe. But does it want to? Having been at a conference that the ANC couldn't even conclude on time, News24 parliamentary reporter Jan Gerber reckons the ANC would rather fight about who gets to captain the ship, than do the hard work of steadying it.

Hopeless hope: Confidence in ANC’s organisational, institutional reform is misplaced

The ANC's record in government, as its own documents show, is one of venality, criminality, predation, ruination and reversal instead of redistribution, reconstruction and rehabilitation. The ANC's own paternalistic and patronising January 8 statement invokes these themes, writes Ebrahim Fakir.

Only a sense of urgency, thinking outside the box, will set Ramaphosa apart

Nothing about the ANC's revived commitments suggest the slow, steady, business-as-usual approach the party has maintained under Cyril Ramaphosa will work going forward. The party is racing against time while its processes of cleaning itself up are running at a snail's pace, writes Ongama Mtimka.

CARTOON BY CARLOS



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancelections 2024governanceaccountabilitycorruption
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar lead the side going forward following a disappointing tour of Australia?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is our best bet
47% - 1427 votes
No, his time is up
53% - 1635 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.75
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.40
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.14
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.63
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,897.61
+0.0%
Silver
23.80
+0.1%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.03
+1.6%
Top 40
72,486
0.0%
All Share
78,628
0.0%
Resource 10
77,592
0.0%
Industrial 25
98,769
0.0%
Financial 15
16,066
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'

03 Jan

WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo