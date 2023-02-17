FRIDAY BRIEFING | In defence of the Constitution

In defence of the Constitution



South Africa’s Constitution, which is revered globally and regarded as a symbol of transition from the old to new, marks its 27th anniversary this year.

Then president Nelson Mandela signed the Constitution of South Africa into law in Sharpeville on 10 December 1996.

It provides the foundation stone of our democracy and an overarching framework in which we can find a set of rules and values that binds everyone.

And while it may be highly regarded around the world, the Constitution doesn’t always get the respect it should back home. In part, this can be blamed on the growing poverty and inequality, since democracy along with governing party corruption and unfulfilled promises, has led to growing anti-constitutional populism.

Even politicians such as Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu have taken potshots at the Constitution. In 2022, she penned an opinion article condemning the “neoliberal Constitution with foreign inspiration” as a colonial construct and blamed the founding document for the failure of slow transformation and the continued grinding poverty among black South Africans.

Dr Klaus Kotzé, a fellow at the Centre for Rhetoric Studies at the University of Cape Town, wrote in a paper looking at the impact of language on our constitutional democracy that "the lived and well-documented failure of service delivery in South Africa illustrates the failure to translate constitutional ideals into corresponding action".

This week, Friday Briefing publishes three speeches delivered at the FW de Klerk Foundation’s recent annual conference, which considered why we need to defend the Constitution.

Newsletter Weekly Friday Briefing Insight and analysis on the big political story of the week, plus a roundup of top columns and most-read stories.

UCT’s Public Law Professor Hugh Corder spoke on the role of the courts in holding up the Constitution. He examined the strengths of and the challenges to the judges, the administration of justice, and what is to be done. His faith remains in the role of the judiciary to do what is needed, but he says more can be done from the side of Parliament, the government and citizens.



Executive secretary for the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, Lawson Naidoo, reflected on how inequality, poverty, unemployment, corruption, crumbling infrastructure, weak law enforcement agencies and a lack of government accountability has undermined efforts to build our society. But he feels that this should be no reason to abandon the transformative vision of the Constitution.

Finally, News24’s editor in chief, Adriaan Basson, examined the role of investigative journalism in keeping democracy, and with it the Constitution, alive.

I hope this week’s edition gives you food for thought on why the Constitution needs to be protected.

Enjoy your weekend.

Best,

Vanessa Banton

Opinions editor.

It's not just for the courts to defend our Constitution. We must all stand up



South Africa's courts have overwhelmingly succeeded in showing courage and skill in giving expression to the concept of limited government under law and the socially transformative imperative that the Constitution champions. If there are failings, the responsibility rests primarily with Parliament and the executive at every level of government, and secondarily with the citizenry of the country, writes Hugh Corder.

South Africa's courts have overwhelmingly succeeded in showing courage and skill in giving expression to the concept of limited government under law and the socially transformative imperative that the Constitution champions. If there are failings, the responsibility rests primarily with Parliament and the executive at every level of government, and secondarily with the citizenry of the country, writes

South Africans will only rally around Constitution when they see and feel its benefits The need to close the gap between the vision of the Constitution and the material lives of South Africans has never been more urgent, argues Lawson Naidoo.



Investigative journalists changed the course of our history before and after 1994 South Africa has a long and proud tradition of investigative journalists who exposed the brutal apartheid system and continued to keep the ANC government to account after 1994, writes Adriaan Basson. This is an edited version of Basson's address which he gave recently at FW de Klerk's annual conference in Cape Town on 'Defending the Constitution'





