1h ago

add bookmark

FRIDAY BRIEFING | In defence of the Constitution

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
friday briefing

In defence of the Constitution

South Africa’s Constitution, which is revered globally and regarded as a symbol of transition from the old to new, marks its 27th anniversary this year.

Then president Nelson Mandela signed the Constitution of South Africa into law in Sharpeville on 10 December 1996.

It provides the foundation stone of our democracy and an overarching framework in which we can find a set of rules and values that binds everyone.

And while it may be highly regarded around the world, the Constitution doesn’t always get the respect it should back home. In part, this can be blamed on the growing poverty and inequality, since democracy along with governing party corruption and unfulfilled promises, has led to growing anti-constitutional populism.

Even politicians such as Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu have taken potshots at the Constitution. In 2022, she penned an opinion article condemning the “neoliberal Constitution with foreign inspiration” as a colonial construct and blamed the founding document for the failure of slow transformation and the continued grinding poverty among black South Africans.

Dr Klaus Kotzé, a fellow at the Centre for Rhetoric Studies at the University of Cape Town, wrote in a paper looking at the impact of language on our constitutional democracy that "the lived and well-documented failure of service delivery in South Africa illustrates the failure to translate constitutional ideals into corresponding action".

This week, Friday Briefing publishes three speeches delivered at the FW de Klerk Foundation’s recent annual conference, which considered why we need to defend the Constitution.

UCT’s Public Law Professor Hugh Corder spoke on the role of the courts in holding up the Constitution. He examined the strengths of and the challenges to the judges, the administration of justice, and what is to be done. His faith remains in the role of the judiciary to do what is needed, but he says more can be done from the side of Parliament, the government and citizens.

Executive secretary for the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, Lawson Naidoo, reflected on how inequality, poverty, unemployment, corruption, crumbling infrastructure, weak law enforcement agencies and a lack of government accountability has undermined efforts to build our society. But he feels that this should be no reason to abandon the transformative vision of the Constitution.

Finally, News24’s editor in chief, Adriaan Basson, examined the role of investigative journalism in keeping democracy, and with it the Constitution, alive.

I hope this week’s edition gives you food for thought on why the Constitution needs to be protected.

Enjoy your weekend.

Best,

Vanessa Banton

Opinions editor.

It's not just for the courts to defend our Constitution. We must all stand up

South Africa's courts have overwhelmingly succeeded in showing courage and skill in giving expression to the concept of limited government under law and the socially transformative imperative that the Constitution champions. If there are failings, the responsibility rests primarily with Parliament and the executive at every level of government, and secondarily with the citizenry of the country, writes Hugh Corder.

South Africans will only rally around Constitution when they see and feel its benefits

The need to close the gap between the vision of the Constitution and the material lives of South Africans has never been more urgent, argues Lawson Naidoo.

Investigative journalists changed the course of our history before and after 1994

South Africa has a long and proud tradition of investigative journalists who exposed the brutal apartheid system and continued to keep the ANC government to account after 1994, writes Adriaan Basson. This is an edited version of Basson's address which he gave recently at FW de Klerk's annual conference in Cape Town on 'Defending the Constitution'

carlos


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
judiciaryconstitutionrule of lawpovertyinequality
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
65% - 605 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
13% - 119 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
22% - 210 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane remembered at memorial service

14 Feb

LISTEN LIVE | Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane remembered at memorial service
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.20
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.75
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.39
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.47
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.3%
Platinum
917.01
-0.2%
Palladium
1,493.24
+3.1%
Gold
1,828.52
-0.4%
Silver
21.51
-0.3%
Brent Crude
85.14
-0.3%
Top 40
74,196
0.0%
All Share
80,227
0.0%
Resource 10
72,070
0.0%
Industrial 25
106,940
0.0%
Financial 15
16,210
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings

15 Feb

Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings
'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee...

15 Feb

'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee finds freedom in water
Rehoboth Community Worship Centre’s soup kitchen puts a smile on faces

15 Feb

Rehoboth Community Worship Centre’s soup kitchen puts a smile on faces
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track

16 Feb

WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo