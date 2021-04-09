FRIDAY BRIEFING | Interim government? Why re-engineering our political system is not the answer

Corruption and poor governance: Why it is not possible for a caretaker government to step in?



Over the Easter weekend, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa tweeted that it was time for an interim government, in response to a City Press headline that ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's supporters were gearing up for a shutdown.

Holomisa's proposal is nothing new.

In a statement issued in August last year, Holomisa asked that the current executive be dissolved and that a caretaker government be brought in until 2024 to help rid the country of corruption.

It's a view that may resonate with many citizens. There's no service delivery, corruption continues unabated, and the ANC is tearing itself apart while the country's economy remains on life support. But is Holomisa's call rational?

It's an issue we examine in this week's Friday Briefing.

Analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela writes that Holomisa's call is unconstitutional, but that it can't just be the ANC that takes the blame for the country's current woes.

News24's James de Villiers speaks to four analysts to get their views on the UDM leader's call.

Finally, Democracy Works Foundation chairperson William Gumede takes a broader view on the matter and analyses why, despite the poor governance that citizens receive from liberation movements on the continent, they still continue to vote for them.

Best,

Vanessa Banton

Opinions editor

Why Holomisa's call for an interim government is an impossibility

As tempting as it is to push for an interim government to get out of the current political quagmire, it is unconstitutional and should be resisted, writes Mpumelelo Mkhabela.

Is Holomisa’s call for an interim government a feasible solution? We ask 4 experts

James de Villiers speaks to four political analysts about the feasibility of UDM leader Bantu Holomisa's call for an interim government to be established and what may be the motivation behind Holomisa's call.

Why Africans continue to vote for toxic liberation movements

One of the consequences of trauma from colonialism and brutal post-colonial dictatorships is that in many African countries, the poor, marginalised and desperate regularly support leaders and parties that, on the face of it, go against their own interests, only further increasing their poverty, marginalisation and underdevelopment, writes William Gumede.

