FRIDAY BRIEFING | Is it all Cyril Ramaphosa's fault?

Failure to lead: Is criticism of Ramaphosa's presidency fair?



With the ANC national conference seven weeks away, it's no surprise that three of the party's former presidents decided to publicly voice their concerns at separate events this past weekend about how the country is being run.

On the sidelines of his foundation's conference, Kgalema Motlanthe said the country was in a big crisis economically.

At the same conference, former president Thabo Mbeki said the ANC was led by criminals and the party ought to consider whether President Cyril Ramaphosa should step aside if the independent panel appointed by Parliament found he had a prima facie case to answer with regard to Phala Phala.

During a briefing on Saturday, which was launched by his foundation, former president Jacob Zuma accused Ramaphosa of being a "corrupt" and "treasonous" businessman who "is busy hustling on the side".

The criticism comes at a time when the country's economy is shrinking, Eskom battles to keep the lights on and water shedding becomes a thing in Gauteng this month, as infrastructure falls apart. There's also the issue of unemployment among the long laundry list of challenges facing the country.



Over and above this, the Phala Phala scandal hangs around Ramaphosa's neck. He has consistently failed to account for his actions and to explain why the matter was handled badly. As News24's associate editor Qaanitah Hunter noted in her column this week, this has given Ramaphosa's detractors what they wanted.

Is the criticism that Ramaphosa's government is not doing enough, or that things have deteriorated under him, fair?

A News24 editorial published on Thursday, following the arrest of former Eskom boss Matshela Koko, disagreed, arguing the development showed that things are changing.

We tackle the issue of Ramaphosa's leadership in this week's Friday Briefing.

News24 columnist and analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela gives six reasons why he believes the president is under attack.

Another News24 columnist and analyst Ebrahim Harvey takes a close look at Mbeki's speech, writing that he didn't see it as a personal attack on Ramaphosa. Instead, Mbeki is concerned about the implications of the fallout on the ANC should a panel decide Ramaphosa has charges to answer on Phala Phala.

In response to the criticism from the three former heads of state, the head of the ANC Presidency, Sibongile Besani, writes that while a president should expect criticism, there is a reason it is happening now.

Finally, DA leader John Steenhuisen, of course, takes a different angle. He says the media gave Ramaphosa an easier ride, but if anyone should take the blame for his office being discredited, it should be Ramaphosa.

Click on the links below to read their submissions, so you can make up your own mind on the president's leadership capabilities.

