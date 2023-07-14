FRIDAY BRIEFING | Is July 2.0 unrest on our doorstep?

Is July 2.0 unrest on our doorstep?



On Sunday night, as the country marked the start of the second anniversary of the July unrest, in which over 300 people died in violence in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng, 11 trucks were set alight in separate incidents in KZN and Mpumalanga. There would be other incidents over the week, with 21 trucks being burnt eventually.

At a briefing on Wednesday, Police Minister Bheki Cele said there was no evidence to suggest the arson attacks were related or linked to the July insurrection two years ago, which was sparked when former president Jacob Zuma was jailed for being in contempt of court.



But it was hard not to draw parallels from what happened then, in part due to a lack of intelligence and due to the fact that the trucking industry also bore the brunt of the violence during the 2021 July unrest.



We may be two years down the road from the week-long July unrest, but it still bears many scars for some, with concerns raised that the recent burning of trucks could be a foreshadowing of violence to come, especially as we head to the 2024 elections, and many despair about the direction the country's economy is taking.

On Thursday, The Constitutional Court dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal's ruling that President Jacob Zuma must return to jail.

In this week's Friday Briefing, co-author of 8 days in July, and News24 senior KZN journalist, Kaveel Singh, reflects on the similarities of police action ahead of the violence in July 2021 to what we have seen recently in the spate of attacks on the trucking industry.



Executive director of the African Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis, David Africa writes that our political leaders and the state think that problems will magically disappear or that strategy and capabilities can be magically conjured out of thin air. He argues that it requires grinding effort, persistence and innovative thinking to bring about the political and security responses required to prevent the next "July".



The Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation's Boikanyo Moloto and Professor Malose Langa examine whether we are likely to experience an increase in violence, as the country prepares for the national elections, especially with ANC’s electoral support predicted to decline.



Finally, Wits University's Dr Lumkile Mondi considers the state of the economy and the impact the 2021 July unrest had on it and what it means going forward.



Enjoy your weekend.

Best,



Vanessa Banton



Opinions editor.

The scars of the July unrest remain with us, two years on



We still, as a nation, suffer from the collective trauma of the July unrest, while elected officials, paid millions every year, don't care enough to ensure we feel protected and safe. The sabotage of trucks this week again revealed those fault lines, writes Kaveel Singh.

The meaning of July 2021, and the future of violent protest



With 2024 elections around the corner, David Africa analyses what the likelihood of more violence is, along the lines of what we saw in July 2021, and whether enough systems are in place to prevent it.

2021 July unrest revealed the cracks in our democracy



With the country gearing up for elections next year, a reflection on violence in South Africa and the common use and hijacking of citizens' genuine concerns is bound to increase either through politicking or an increase in episodes of violence that will attract the attention of leaders, write Boikanyo Moloto and Malose Langa.

July unrest fallout: Suffer our economy



Lumkile Mondi reflects on the impact the July 2021 unrest had on the economy, writing that the country's current GDP calls for new approaches and a strategy for dealing with lawlessness, rebuilding state capacity and protecting incomes, given the high levels of despair due to South Africa's chronic unemployment.

