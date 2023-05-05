2h ago

Share

FRIDAY BRIEFING | Joburg's mayoral go-round (Apologies if you wanted service delivery)

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
friday briefing update

Joburg's mayoral go-round (Apologies if you wanted service delivery)

I recently read a blog where the writer lamented whether they were falling out of love with Johannesburg. 

Many living in the city will understand where the writer is coming from. 

Things just feel broken, and it has felt like this for a long time. Traffic lights, even when there isn't load shedding, don't work. Potholes grow larger and larger. It is difficult to navigate the roads, as there are no lines marking out the lanes. Every now and again there is just no water, as infrastructure fails. Rubbish is sometimes not picked up. 

It's hard to pinpoint when Joburg started to feel like a slum, but a starting point could be 2016, when things started to change, thanks to the local government elections. The ANC lost control of the city, and we got introduced to coalition politics.

Initially, things were relatively stable under a coalition agreement led by then DA mayor Herman Mashaba. 

Then, in 2019, Mashaba resigned as mayor, and left the DA. Following his exit, the city had several mayors in the lead up to the 2021 local elections after one died of Covid, and another died in a car accident. 

The mayoral merry-go-round really got into full swing, though, after the 2021 elections, as coalition politics fully kicked in, with no party appearing to want to put stability of the metro before their own interests. In just 18 months - the city has seen the mayorship change four times.

The DA's Mpho Phalatse was the first to take the hot seat in 2021, but after a year was replaced by Dada Morero due to power oscillating between an ANC-led coalition and a DA-backed coalition.  

We had hardly learnt Morero's name when Phalatse returned, thanks to the court ruling in her favour. Before she could get too comfortable, however, another motion of no confidence saw her replaced by Al Jamah-ah candidate, Thapelo Amad, through a ANC-EFF deal. 

Amad lasted just three months before hanging up the mayoral chains following his resignation.

On Friday, the city is expected to welcome mayor number five.

And we are not even done with this term yet before the next local government elections. It is no surprise that voters are opting out of this circus. 

In this week's Friday Briefing, Professor Susan Booysen, of the Mapungubwe Institute of Strategic Reflection, reflects how past, present and unfolding strategic party actions demonstrate how municipal coalition practice is used as a wind tunnel to test provincial and national coalition futures. 

News24's politics reporter, Zintle Mahlati, who has covered the coalition mishaps in Johannesburg, examines the fault lines in the ANC-EFF alliance. 

Finally, News24's in-depth writer Muhammad Hussain speaks to University of Johannesburg's Professor Siphamandla Zondi about  how quick-fix coalitions that constantly collapse erode citizens' trust in public institutions, and impact service delivery.

Here's to the City of Johannesburg's next mayor lasting longer than three months. 

Best, 

Vanessa Banton 

Opinions editor. 

City of Johannesburg as the wind tunnel for South African coalition politics

A cacophony of past coalition experiences and ambitions undergird this theatre of the absurd that is unfolding in the City of Johannesburg, writes Susan Booysen.

Joburg council mayoral debacle shows first signs of fault lines between ANC-EFF alliance

In light of the ANC's national model of coalition governments, the party in Gauteng will need to settle to what extent it is willing to compromise in relation to its agreement with the EFF, writes Zintle Mahlati.

Parties in coalition agreements have failed to learn past lessons, remain immature

The political system is still too immature to effectively cater for functional coalitions, and these quick-fix solutions erode citizens' trust in public institutions. Professor Siphamandla Zondi, the Institute for Pan African Thought and Conversation's director, says political parties, especially big ones, need to be less arrogant in their negotiations and must work towards shared values and targets to have success in coalitions.

CARTOON BY CARLOS


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
coalitionspoliticsgovernancemunicipalities
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the dropped murder charges in the Thabo Bester prison escape case?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
There must be insufficient evidence
16% - 24 votes
I hope prosecutors have a plan
16% - 25 votes
I bet they’ll get away with it
68% - 103 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

04 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile...

26 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile dysfunction
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.26
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.02
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.16
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.30
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
1,046.63
-0.0%
Palladium
1,460.81
+1.7%
Gold
2,049.02
-0.0%
Silver
26.01
-0.2%
Brent Crude
72.50
+0.2%
Top 40
71,701
0.0%
All Share
77,271
0.0%
Resource 10
70,276
0.0%
Industrial 25
104,283
0.0%
Financial 15
15,077
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo