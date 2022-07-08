1h ago

FRIDAY BRIEFING | July looting: One year later

friday briefing

July looting: One year later

Initially, as pockets of violence broke out in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in July last year, following the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma, it looked uncoordinated.

When the dust eventually settled eight days later, more than 350 people had died and the economy had been damaged to the extent of R50 billion.

A 154-page report, given to President Cyril Ramaphosa, and made public in February, provided a hair-raising view of how a hollowed-out security cluster, compounded by inept politicians, led to the chaos in July.

But, a year later, we are no closer to healing or understanding who masterminded the violence and mayhem. Was it ANC politicians? Rogue intelligence officials? Organised community groups?

In this week's Friday Briefing, News24's associate editor of politics and opinions, Qaanitah Hunter writes that what transpired during the eight days of mayhem last July, which was prompted by Zuma's arrest, marked a turning point for our democracy.

Durban-based News24 reporter, Kaveel Singh, reflects on the impact of the unrest on the KwaZulu-Natal community, and how some members have already made plans in case the violence breaks out again.

Fin24's Sibongile Khumalo unpacks how businesses in the area are still playing catch-up, while investigative journalist Jeff Wicks examines the role of the police in the violence and whether any lessons were learnt.

Finally News24's James de Villers takes a look at the unrest in numbers and where we stand now.

Hope you enjoy the read.

Best,

Vanessa Banton

Opinions editor 

July unrest: A year on, we remain vulnerable to more mayhem

The ANC-led government, whose inaction led to over 350 people dying in July last year, has shown no political will or interest in truly giving closure to the thousands of people affected by the unrest, writes Qaanitah Hunter.


July looting: Behind Durban's tourist facade, lurks a haunting collective trauma

If you travel along the east coast of Durban, it gives the impression that one year on, the city has healed from the violence of July 2021. Kaveel Singh writes that nothing could be further from the truth.

Billions of rands, thousands of businesses: A year on, experts unpack 'shattering' July riots

A year after the July 2021 riots, KwaZulu-Natal's affected businesses are still playing catch-up. Data provided by the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry puts the value of lost equipment and machinery at R20 billion, with 16 000 businesses impacted, writes Sibongile Khumalo.

July unrest: One year on, and the police are still failing us

It is one year since violent unrest swept across Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, yet the police still remain in a fragile position, writes Jeff Wicks.

July unrest in numbers: Millions jobless, thousands arrested - but no convictions

The widespread social unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July last year left millions jobless and caused billions in damages, but no instigators have been convicted, explains James de Villiers

To receive the Friday Briefing, sign up for the newsletter here.

 

*Want to share your views on this week's Friday Briefing? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.comwith your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

