1h ago

add bookmark

FRIDAY BRIEFING | Justice on its knees: but here are 5 ways to fix the NPA and move forward, quickly

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

friday briefing

Justice on its knees: but here are 5 ways to fix the NPA and move forward, quickly

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is one of the most important institutions in the country. It is responsible for dispensing justice without fear or favour, and without regard of social or political standing.

The NPA has, however, been a fraught environment ever since its establishment, seemingly never able to recover from former head Bulelani Ngcuka's controversial decision not to prosecute Jacob Zuma for corruption in the early 2000s - a lifetime ago.

Ever since then it has become a target for political manipulation, first by former president Thabo Mbeki, and then later by Jacob Zuma, who subdued it exactly to his liking.

With the appointment of Shamila Batohi as prosecutions head, the hope was that the NPA would soon be restored and that capture criminals will quickly be carted off to prison. But the reality is much different, and the resignation of Hermione Cronje as Batohi's head of the NPA's Investigative Directorate has again shone a light on the exceedingly difficult task Batohi has.

She has to restore the NPA, change its internal culture and ensure that prosecutions happen without delay. This in an often hostile environment where the loss of skills and institutional knowledge is acute. Not to mention budgetary and other constraints.

Today our specialist legal writer Karyn Maughan tries to chart a way forward for the NPA, and highlights five potential keys to success. I argue that Batohi and another public whipping horse, Andre de Ruyter, should have each other on speed dial, because they're fighting the same battles. And it's a battle South Africa cannot afford them to lose. Mark Knopfler and Dire Straits help me in my arguments...

Best,

Pieter du Toit

Assistant Editor: In-depth news

South Africa needs to empower corruption busters - and here are five ways to do it

Investigating Directorate head Hermione Cronje's resignation from the NPA has highlighted just how severely constrained the state is in tackling South Africa's devastating levels of fraud and corruption. But, as Karyn Maughan writes, there are solutions.

Dire straits: Batohi and De Ruyter are digging up dirt, and battling state capture

The severity of the situations at the NPA and Eskom are remarkably similar. Both institutions were prime sites of state capture, and both have internal cultures of poor performance and political subservience. That's why Shamila Batohi and Andre de Ruyter should be best friends, writes Pieter du Toit.

South Africa’s corruption busters: Short-changed on funding and political commitment

Zukiswa Kota argues that South Africa is not doing enough to transform the state of "corruptus in extremis", writing that key regulatory and oversight agencies such as the National Prosecuting Authority are underfunded. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
npashamila batohiaccountabilitycorruptioncrime-fighting
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
70% - 13512 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
30% - 5823 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.00
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.15
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.07
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.43
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,778.02
+0.2%
Silver
22.01
+0.2%
Palladium
1,813.00
+0.0%
Platinum
945.00
+0.6%
Brent Crude
74.42
-1.9%
Top 40
65,780
0.0%
All Share
72,208
0.0%
Resource 10
68,236
0.0%
Industrial 25
95,512
0.0%
Financial 15
14,335
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo