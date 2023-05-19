1h ago

Share

FRIDAY BRIEFING | #LadyRussiagate: SA’s tipping point?

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
 
friday briefing

#LadyRussiagate: SA’s tipping point? 

In February, the United States noted its concern with the South African government that a US-sanctioned Russian cargo ship, Lady R, had docked at a South African naval base for three days in December.

It appears the SA government did what it generally does best and remained silent because last week US ambassador Reuben Brigety decided to drop a very public bombshell allegation that we may have supplied arms to Russia. This saw our government spur into action, announcing that an inquiry would be set up.

Brigety was hauled in for a tongue lashing with International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor.

The department said the ambassador had apologised but didn't clarify about what. It was later revealed that he had told the minister he regretted not using the correct diplomatic channels, but his claim stood. 

In the midst of the US-SA crisis, Russia pulled the carpet from under South Africa's feet, announcing that our army officials were in Moscow. Any further claims of non-alignment started to look a little silly from here on out. This all came on the back of allowing a Russian plane, under US sanctions, to recently land at Waterkloof Military Base, and SA taking part in war games with Russia and China on the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.  

South Africa may well be innocent in the Lady R scandal but we won't know until the inquiry is wrapped up. Several military experts have told News24 that it is unlikely that such an arms transaction happened. The Russian military uses a different calibre of weaponry to the SA National Defence Force and as criminologist Guy Lamb wrote in a recent analysis article, many procurement procedures would have had to be overridden, key ministers bypassed, and bribery at a grand and sophisticated scale would have had to have taken place for such a scandal to have happened. 

As the United States finds itself in an increasingly multipolar world, it may be using the allegations into bullying us to take a position, but South Africa can hardly claim it has made good on its word that it is non-aligned - not when several incidents which the government has not explained very well have cropped up. 

In this week's Friday Briefing, we examine if the Lady R scandal is our tipping point. 

Author and journalist John Matisonn writes that the mood in Washington towards South Africa has changed in the last two months following these incidents. The Africa Growth and Opportunity Act is up for renewal in 2025, and it won't be up to Brigety or US President Joe Biden, but up to the Senate and Congress on whether or not we will continue to benefit from the agreement. 

Rhodes Institute of Social and Economic Research's Professor Nhlanhla Cyril Mbatha reflects how in 2015, SA faced similar threats from the US over whether it would renew AGOA or not. He argues, though, that in this case it is the first time we've been threatened over a political development. The stakes on the job loss front are also much higher than they were in 2015 if the US chooses not to renew AGOA. 

Futurologist Clem Sunter writes that as the war in Ukraine grinds on into its second year, the international situation could become even more polarised if the West seeks to isolate Russia further from the world. He says this could have implications for BRICS alliance members in terms of trading with Russia and cooperation in other areas. 

Finally, the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation's Professor Tim Murithi takes another view and examines how a failure to reform the international system has led to many African states choosing to remain non-aligned in Russia's war with Ukraine. He adds that attempts to cajole or strong-arm these countries into picking a side over the war in Ukraine are bound to fail since no one in Africa believes that the international order is based on rules.

Hope you enjoy the read before your weekend. 

Best, 

Vanessa Banton 

Opinions editor.

Dear Ramaphosa and Pandor, protect us from this act of national self-harm

When the The Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) comes up for review in 2025, US Congress must decide if South Africa still passes the test of not threatening US national security interests, in this case, in Ukraine, writes John Matisonn.

US-SA relations crisis highlights long underlying ideological tensions

It's not the first time that South Africa’s benefits under the AGOA have been threatened, but it's the first time that they are threatened by political developments, argues Nhlanhla Cyril Mbatha.

Between a BRIC and a hard place: The challenge of being non-aligned in a divided world

There is a good reason for remaining in BRICS, as the alliance represents the next generation of countries that could dominate the world economy in the second half of this century. But that doesn't mean we mustn't get to the bottom of what happened with the Russian cargo ship, Lady R, writes Clem Sunter.

Empires of deception: Africa and the transformation of the international system

The United States and other Western countries have berated African leaders for failing to defend the international order, framing African neutrality in the Ukrainian conflict as a betrayal of liberal principles. But the truth is that this order has not served Africa's interests, argues Tim Murithi.

CARLOS

Want to discuss hotly debated topics with someone from across the world? Sign up for our global dialogue programme and get matched for a conversation


 
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukrainsouth africaunited statestradelady rinvasionbricsforeign policy
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA government take a hard line on the consumption of Prime Hydration in schools?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, let’s avoid becoming a nanny state
49% - 1526 votes
Yes, the pupils are getting out of hand
51% - 1607 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
LISTEN | Literacy rates at all-time low, Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Literacy rates at all-time low, Eskom's power stations could cost you more
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope

17 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

15 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.31
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
23.94
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.79
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.82
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Platinum
1,051.10
-0.8%
Palladium
1,475.71
+0.1%
Gold
1,963.18
+0.3%
Silver
23.62
+0.5%
Brent Crude
75.86
-1.5%
Top 40
72,514
0.0%
All Share
77,668
0.0%
Resource 10
68,538
0.0%
Industrial 25
108,103
0.0%
Financial 15
14,743
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain...

17 May

'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain surgery
WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants

15 May

WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants
WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump...

12 May

WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump mattresses
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo