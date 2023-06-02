1h ago

FRIDAY BRIEFING | Lesetja Kganyago: A man of importance

Lesetja Kganyago: Juggling between rock bottom and a hard place

The job of a central bank is to worry, as a Fed official once said. And among the world's central bankers, Lesetja Kganyago must be the greatest worrier of our time. 

Because while his peers are focused on delivering so-called soft landings (hiking interest rates by just enough to tame inflation, but avoid a recession), Kganyago's plane is already on fire, with the engine stolen mid-flight as it crashes towards a pot-holed runway. 

The South African economy – which has been in a bad state for years - is being devastated by record load shedding, and Kganyago's monetary policy committee has added immense pain by hiking the repo rate from 3.5% to 8.25% in less than three years.

This is to fight red-hot inflation, with food prices at 14-year highs. Rate hikes should dampen demand, which is supposed to cool prices and inflation. But critics point out that much of SA's inflation is not fuelled by demand, but by other costs, like load shedding. 

Key to South Africa's inflation situation, however, is the rand. 

We import almost all our fuel, and many other key imports are also priced in dollar. In the current environment, high interest rates are crucial to keep the rand and local assets, like bonds, attractive to foreign buyers. 

Until recently, local rates were juicy compared to rates of around zero in rich countries like the US and Europe. But this has changed as other central banks aggressively hike rates to fight inflation.

South Africa's interest rates now look much less appealing – at a time when the risk of investing here has also spiralled. And that is thanks to a government that delivered a massive electricity crisis, grey-listing and now also a diplomatic disaster that crashed the rand, which will trigger even more inflation.

Respected as a leading central banker in the world, whose MPC started hiking rates long before the West was supposed to, these completely avoidable crises have made Kganyago's tough trade-offs now look impossible. 

In this week's Friday Briefing, the chief economist at the Efficient Group, Dawie Roodt, sounds a warning bell, explaining why the South African Reserve Bank will unlikely be able to win the inflation battle, despite its best efforts.

Wits University's Dr Lumkile Mondi hands out some lessons from the past in response to calls that the MPC should be following a discretionary monetary policy. 

Finally, the executive director of the Institute for Economic Justice, Dr Gilad Isaacs, argues that Kganyago's tunnel vision will result in a  monetary policy that hammers the economy, with little or no benefit to taming inflation. 

Kganyago is definitely juggling between rock bottom and a hard place.

Best,

Helena Wasserman

Business24 editor.


The South African Reserve Bank’s losing battle

Inflation may slow down for a few months, but as long as we have an incompetent and corrupt government, inflation will remain high and may even morph into hyperinflation, writes Dawie Roodt.

Beware the ghost of former SARB governor Gerhard de Kock

There is no doubt that South Africans are experiencing hardship, most of which stems from the failures of the ANC government, but calling for discretionary monetary policy is not the answer, writes Lumkile Mondi.

When you only have a hammer, everything is a nail and Kganyago is swinging wildly

The conundrum we face is that we’ve limited monetary policy to fighting inflation and fighting inflation to hiking interest rates. Given the actual causes of inflation, there are far better options available, argues Gilad Isaacs.

