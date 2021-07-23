1h ago

add bookmark

FRIDAY BRIEFING | Looted: How can our economy claw its way back?

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Friday Briefing

Trashing a recovering economy

Even before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the economy was already limping along. 

Then came lockdowns, another round of Eskom power cuts and a slow vaccine rollout. Things did seem to be looking up though with data indicating an acceleration in gross domestic product in the second quarter. 

The outbreak of violence and looting last week, which were sparked by the arrest and jailing of former president Jacob Zuma after he failed to adhere to a court order to appear at the Zondo Commission, changed that projection. 

One step forward. Two steps back. 

The riots started in KwaZulu-Natal and spread to Gauteng. According to the presidency, R50 billion was lost in output, while 150 000 jobs were placed at risk. 

In this week's Friday Briefing we examine whether our country's fragile economy will weather the storm. 

Fin24's Londiwe Buthelezi breaks down why she thinks investors will be willing to keep South Africa on their radar.

Business Leadership South Africa's Busi Mavuso reflects on what needs to be done to keep investors interested - which is more than just talking shop. Business Unity South Africa's Cas Coovadia has similar sentiments, saying the country will need to make a concerted effort to address the inequality issues.

Wits university's Dr Lumkile Mondi analyses the state's lack of capacity to deal with the violence and why government should be concerned about non-governmental players entering the arena. Finally, the University of the Western Cape's Dr Jean Redpath looks specifically at policing issues in KwaZulu-Natal and why it is cause for concern. 

Enjoy your weekend and stay safe. 

Best, 

Vanessa Banton

Opinions Editor

Two steps back: Is SA still a viable investment destination for foreign investors?

After the recent unrest, foreign investors may be forgiven for giving South Africa the boot. But as Londiwe Buthelezi writes, the country has some comparative advantages that may keep investors, interested in emerging markets, glued.

Businesses' strong resolve to address new crisis, new problems

Busi Mavuso writes that it is important that government follow through on plans that are going to be developed following the recent unrest to ensure investment in SA continues.

SA still an investment option, but we must say goodbye to inequality

Following the recent unrest, South Africa is fortunate that current and potential investors have indicated they will continue to consider the country as an investment destination, provided we act decisively to address both economic and broader environmental issues, writes Cas Coovadia.

Failing state capacity: Time for investors to look beyond government?

Last week's unrest showed that it was non-governmental actors who held the power rather than government to stop the insurrection. Lumkile Mondi writes that business must look beyond the state and focus on non-state actors as partners and embed itself in communities where it operates. 

Inadequate and violent policing in KwaZulu-Natal: What's behind it?

KwaZulu-Natal has long suffered from inadequate, corrupt and violent policing. Recent events have simply made it more obvious. The problem of policing in the province dates from before the transition to democracy. Policing is a national function - South Africa is in crisis and in KwaZulu-Natal the crisis is magnified, writes Jean Redpath.

To receive Friday Briefing, sign up for the newsletter here.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
south africaunrestinvestmenteconomy
Lottery
2 win the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think was to blame for the opening lap crash at the Silverstone Grand Prix?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Lewis Hamilton
61% - 1944 votes
Max Verstappen
6% - 191 votes
Neither, it was a racing incident
33% - 1046 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
view
Rand - Dollar
14.72
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.25
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.32
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.86
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,802.81
-0.2%
Silver
25.34
-0.4%
Palladium
2,728.17
+0.2%
Platinum
1,095.50
+0.0%
Brent Crude
73.79
+2.2%
Top 40
61,309
0.0%
All Share
67,404
0.0%
Resource 10
65,937
0.0%
Industrial 25
88,831
0.0%
Financial 15
12,696
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
New era of Olympic champions eye Tokyo glory

22 Jul

New era of Olympic champions eye Tokyo glory
LIVE
LIVE | SA footballers off to losing start in Tokyo as Le Clos, Mbande named flag...

22 Jul

LIVE | SA footballers off to losing start in Tokyo as Le Clos, Mbande named flag bearers
Chad le Clos 'honoured' to fly SA flag in Tokyo: 'It's like another gold medal'

22 Jul

Chad le Clos 'honoured' to fly SA flag in Tokyo: 'It's like another gold medal'
South Africa's Olympic football coach slams Covid 'stigmatisation'

22 Jul

South Africa's Olympic football coach slams Covid 'stigmatisation'
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Tatjana Schoenmaker

22 Jul

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Tatjana Schoenmaker
SA suffer narrow defeat to hosts Japan in Olympic football opener

22 Jul

SA suffer narrow defeat to hosts Japan in Olympic football opener
Djokovic admits thinking calendar Golden Slam was almost impossible

22 Jul

Djokovic admits thinking calendar Golden Slam was almost impossible
Chad le Clos, Phumelela Mbande to carry SA flag at Olympics opening ceremony

22 Jul

Chad le Clos, Phumelela Mbande to carry SA flag at Olympics opening ceremony
Tokyo Tour Diaries: Sport24 lands in Japan for Covid-hit Games ... eventually

22 Jul

Tokyo Tour Diaries: Sport24 lands in Japan for Covid-hit Games ... eventually
Olympics VP defiant after 'mansplaining' backlash

22 Jul

Olympics VP defiant after 'mansplaining' backlash
Golden Slam-chasing Djokovic, Osaka top Olympic tennis bill

22 Jul

Golden Slam-chasing Djokovic, Osaka top Olympic tennis bill
Tatjana Schoenmaker eyes Olympic breaststroke double for Team SA: 'Every swim will...

22 Jul

Tatjana Schoenmaker eyes Olympic breaststroke double for Team SA: 'Every swim will count'
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony director fired over old Holocaust skit

22 Jul

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony director fired over old Holocaust skit
No fans, fewer athletes: Tokyo Olympics set for unusual opening ceremony

22 Jul

No fans, fewer athletes: Tokyo Olympics set for unusual opening ceremony
Tatjana Schoenmaker enjoying every Tokyo moment: 'I want to give and do my best'

21 Jul

Tatjana Schoenmaker enjoying every Tokyo moment: 'I want to give and do my best'
Blitzboks upbeat as Olympic Games kick off in Tokyo

21 Jul

Blitzboks upbeat as Olympic Games kick off in Tokyo
Coronavirus forces 4 athletes out of Tokyo Olympics

21 Jul

Coronavirus forces 4 athletes out of Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
US women's 44-game unbeaten run ended by Sweden at Olympics

21 Jul

US women's 44-game unbeaten run ended by Sweden at Olympics
Aussie showjumper booted from Olympics after positive cocaine test

21 Jul

Aussie showjumper booted from Olympics after positive cocaine test
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo