1h ago

add bookmark

FRIDAY BRIEFING | Mafia State: How the construction mafia exposed SA's extortion economy

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
.

How the construction mafia has exposed South Africa's extortion economy - and what to do about it

Things are at a precarious point in South Africa where violent extortion has become a justifiable form of pursuing "transformation".  

Given the ailing state of the economy, there is a desperation to boost empowerment through any means necessary. Government procurement is seen as the pot of gold to achieve this.  

As the biggest procurer of goods and services, the state has been fashioned to drive transformation but what that has given rise to is an added cost to taxpayers who are already squeezed through inefficiency and corruption in the state.  

In this week's Friday Briefing, we explore the rise of the so-called construction mafia, where various business forums enforce a demand for 30% worth of the value of government tenders to be directed to them or they face threats of violence. 

In his piece, columnist Khaya Sithole notes the model of the construction mafia is that in exchange for 30% of the economic value of contracts, companies are offered a sense of protection where they can undertake their work without interruptions.

Alternatively - if one doesn't comply - the destruction of infrastructure and disruption of operations is the guaranteed outcome.

Sithole argues law enforcement, which ought to stop the rise of the construction mafia, is barely functional, and companies have little recourse as a result. 

To receive Friday Briefing or the weekly Cartoon by Carlos in your inbox, sign up for the newsletter here.

Senior analyst at Global Initiative Against Transnational Crime Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane writes at the heart of the construction mafia's success is its capacity to exert violence or the threat thereof to ensure its demands are met.

She argues addressing extortion requires a broader strategy that involves businesses, communities, and different levels of government.  

Ayabonga Cawe also weighs in on the matter, arguing the government is not just about "buying stuff", but an avenue of redress and redistribution. 

He makes the point that the phenomenon of protection fee rackets, 30% for "business fora" and extortion is affecting both the public and private sectors alike. And as a result, the government's BEE procurement regime should not be seen as an added burden to taxpayers.  

The CEO of the Small Business Institute, John Dludlu, writes there needs to be regulation of business forums to ensure proper transformation. 

Enjoy the read. 

Best, 

Qaanitah Hunter

Assistant editor of politics and opinions

The construction mafia benefits only a select few, much like BEE

South Africa's problem is that vigilante practices have become so endemic it is now difficult to imagine how anyone hopes to do business without complying with the unwritten rules, writes Khaya Sithole

Construction Mafia: Why our procurement system is a middleman's playground

Overpricing by middlepeople is not only about rents, which are not inherently anathema and can even be productive where mobilised behind clear institutional parameters that encourage reinvestment, productivity improvement, skills transfer and value addition, writes Ayabonga Cawe

Construction Mafia: Time to regulate business forums

Law enforcement authorities need to clamp down on these groupings which are taking over construction sites and other projects especially when governments prepares to rollout the multibillion infrastructure programme to rehabilitate bridges, dams and make our roads fit for all weather conditions, writes the Small Business Institute's John Dludlu

‘Kingmakers’: Construction is not the only industry facing extortion

The involvement of local business forums in violence and extortion in the construction sector has received widespread media attention, however, this is not the only sector where this is occurring, writes Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
construction mafia
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
There's been some jarring testimony during suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment hearings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Parliament is finally stepping up its oversight
29% - 1114 votes
Hiring Dali Mpofu as her lawyer was self-sabotage
23% - 896 votes
The whole thing is a waste of taxpayer money
45% - 1763 votes
Mkhwebane is clearly the victim of a political witch-hunt
3% - 116 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.77
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.83
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.72
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.68
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,755.96
-0.2%
Silver
19.26
+0.0%
Palladium
2,150.50
-0.1%
Platinum
885.75
-0.0%
Brent Crude
99.34
-1.9%
Top 40
63,686
0.0%
All Share
70,341
0.0%
Resource 10
64,184
0.0%
Industrial 25
86,623
0.0%
Financial 15
15,582
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

19 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years

18 Aug

Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22236.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo