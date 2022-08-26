FRIDAY BRIEFING | Mafia State: How the construction mafia exposed SA's extortion economy

How the construction mafia has exposed South Africa's extortion economy - and what to do about it

Things are at a precarious point in South Africa where violent extortion has become a justifiable form of pursuing "transformation".

Given the ailing state of the economy, there is a desperation to boost empowerment through any means necessary. Government procurement is seen as the pot of gold to achieve this.

As the biggest procurer of goods and services, the state has been fashioned to drive transformation but what that has given rise to is an added cost to taxpayers who are already squeezed through inefficiency and corruption in the state.

In this week's Friday Briefing, we explore the rise of the so-called construction mafia, where various business forums enforce a demand for 30% worth of the value of government tenders to be directed to them or they face threats of violence.

In his piece, columnist Khaya Sithole notes the model of the construction mafia is that in exchange for 30% of the economic value of contracts, companies are offered a sense of protection where they can undertake their work without interruptions.

Alternatively - if one doesn't comply - the destruction of infrastructure and disruption of operations is the guaranteed outcome.

Sithole argues law enforcement, which ought to stop the rise of the construction mafia, is barely functional, and companies have little recourse as a result.

Senior analyst at Global Initiative Against Transnational Crime Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane writes at the heart of the construction mafia's success is its capacity to exert violence or the threat thereof to ensure its demands are met.

She argues addressing extortion requires a broader strategy that involves businesses, communities, and different levels of government.

Ayabonga Cawe also weighs in on the matter, arguing the government is not just about "buying stuff", but an avenue of redress and redistribution.

He makes the point that the phenomenon of protection fee rackets, 30% for "business fora" and extortion is affecting both the public and private sectors alike. And as a result, the government's BEE procurement regime should not be seen as an added burden to taxpayers.

The CEO of the Small Business Institute, John Dludlu, writes there needs to be regulation of business forums to ensure proper transformation.

