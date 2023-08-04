56m ago

Share

FRIDAY BRIEFING | Mussolini or Madonna? Julius Malema takes the political stage

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
friday briefing

Mussolini or Madonna? Julius Malema takes the political stage

When thinking about Julius Malema and his performance on Saturday, it is hard not to remember the story of the Wizard of Oz. 

In the fairytale, four friends set out on a journey to find the wizard, who they think will grant them all their wishes. In our context, South Africa is the four friends off to search the magical mystery party, who would put the country back on the right road. In our current economic climate, and growing unemployment, you would be hard-placed not to understand the allure of Julius Malema, aka the wizard, especially for potential young voters. 

The wizard proved to be quite the showman, just as Malema was on Saturday, as the ambitious politician performed in front of a crowd of 94 000 supporters at the party's 10th anniversary extravaganza, orating that the EFF should not be written off yet.

The spectacle came complete with balloons, confetti and even a rising podium, which ended in a mic drop.

Malema is no stranger to showmanship, and controversy, often coming under fire for being a polarising figure whose performances are drenched in a fiery, but essentially empty, rhetoric. Its widely held that politics is an enabling mechanism for avarice, hence the raft of rationalisations for uncanny decisions of the party, justified after the fact - such as hating the DA and working with them after the 2016 local government elections, then returning to hating them again, or despising and loving Jacob Zuma, by turns. These are just two examples of his and the EFF's contradictory inconsistencies. 

In the midst of Saturday's fanfare and after being acquitted last year by the Equality Court for hate speech, Malema decided to bring out the controversial chant, "Kill the boer, kill the farmer", prompting critics to once more compare him to the likes of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini. But this is all carefully calculated and curated to generate controversy and coverage - a cheap and nasty way of campaigning. 

As News24 columnist and analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela writes in this week's Friday Briefing, South Africa is an inherently diverse society, and no one will run it successfully through the politics of hatred and racial division – even if expressed casually through song.

We also bring you a reflection from News24 political reporter Zintle Mahlati, who was at the FNB stadium for the EFF's 10th anniversary. She details the transformation she saw of Malema for his supporters - from that of politician to a demigod. 

University of Johannesburg's Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana suggests that the ANC views the EFF's populism as dangerous, but the ANC is largely to blame for the EFF's emergence - first by allowing and enabling Malema, but primarily by failing to provide the 'better life for all' it had promised. 

Finally, News24's legal journalist Karyn Maughan asks why Malema, Dali Mpofu and the EFF are so fixated on subverting, and even destabilising the country's court system. 

The story of the Wizard of Oz ends with the curtain, which was hiding the wizard, falling away, to reveal a common man. 

Hopefully, once you've read all the submissions in this issue, you'll be better able to decide whether that curtain was hiding the next dictator-in-waiting, or just someone who is a master of showmanship.  

Enjoy the read. 

Best, 

Vanessa Banton 

Opinions editor. 

More atonement and less arrogance, Mr Malema. Because choreography won't do

Julius Malema is adept at using the country's constitutional provisions for his own benefit while playing the kinds of politics that potentially threaten the constitutional order, argues Mpumelelo Mkhabela.

Political theatrics: Julius Malema's demigod moment

Julius Malema was cemented as a demigod in the eyes of his devoted supporters at the weekend - and, instead of his checkered past, they see him as a saviour for the social ills plaguing the country, writes Zintle Mahlati.

The EFF is an indictment of the inadequacy of the post-apartheid settlement

The singing of liberation songs is not what makes the EFF a menace. Rather, it's power lies in the unrealised promises of a "better for all", argues Mcebisi Ndletyana.

Toxic circus: Inside Mpofu, Malema's attacks on rule of law

Karyn Maughan writes, Julius Malema and Dali Mpofu's campaign to eviscerate the rule of law in South Africa – and destroy any hope of real accountability – is far more disturbing.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
effjulius malemapolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you have faith in the pledge signed by 115 CEOs to help support SA's economic recovery?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we needs all hands-on deck
26% - 762 votes
No, their efforts are wasted on our govt
74% - 2192 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

26 Jul

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.69
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
23.75
-1.3%
Rand - Euro
20.47
-1.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.25
-1.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.9%
Platinum
914.48
-0.3%
Palladium
1,251.14
+1.9%
Gold
1,934.45
-0.0%
Silver
23.58
-0.6%
Brent Crude
83.20
-2.1%
Top 40
71,431
+0.4%
All Share
76,747
+0.4%
Resource 10
60,950
+0.5%
Industrial 25
107,247
+0.6%
Financial 15
16,880
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo