FRIDAY BRIEFING | Mussolini or Madonna? Julius Malema takes the political stage

Mussolini or Madonna? Julius Malema takes the political stage



When thinking about Julius Malema and his performance on Saturday, it is hard not to remember the story of the Wizard of Oz.

In the fairytale, four friends set out on a journey to find the wizard, who they think will grant them all their wishes. In our context, South Africa is the four friends off to search the magical mystery party, who would put the country back on the right road. In our current economic climate, and growing unemployment, you would be hard-placed not to understand the allure of Julius Malema, aka the wizard, especially for potential young voters.

The wizard proved to be quite the showman, just as Malema was on Saturday, as the ambitious politician performed in front of a crowd of 94 000 supporters at the party's 10th anniversary extravaganza, orating that the EFF should not be written off yet.

The spectacle came complete with balloons, confetti and even a rising podium, which ended in a mic drop.

Malema is no stranger to showmanship, and controversy, often coming under fire for being a polarising figure whose performances are drenched in a fiery, but essentially empty, rhetoric. Its widely held that politics is an enabling mechanism for avarice, hence the raft of rationalisations for uncanny decisions of the party, justified after the fact - such as hating the DA and working with them after the 2016 local government elections, then returning to hating them again, or despising and loving Jacob Zuma, by turns. These are just two examples of his and the EFF's contradictory inconsistencies.

In the midst of Saturday's fanfare and after being acquitted last year by the Equality Court for hate speech, Malema decided to bring out the controversial chant, "Kill the boer, kill the farmer", prompting critics to once more compare him to the likes of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini. But this is all carefully calculated and curated to generate controversy and coverage - a cheap and nasty way of campaigning.

As News24 columnist and analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela writes in this week's Friday Briefing, South Africa is an inherently diverse society, and no one will run it successfully through the politics of hatred and racial division – even if expressed casually through song.

We also bring you a reflection from News24 political reporter Zintle Mahlati, who was at the FNB stadium for the EFF's 10th anniversary. She details the transformation she saw of Malema for his supporters - from that of politician to a demigod.



University of Johannesburg's Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana suggests that the ANC views the EFF's populism as dangerous, but the ANC is largely to blame for the EFF's emergence - first by allowing and enabling Malema, but primarily by failing to provide the 'better life for all' it had promised.

Finally, News24's legal journalist Karyn Maughan asks why Malema, Dali Mpofu and the EFF are so fixated on subverting, and even destabilising the country's court system.

The story of the Wizard of Oz ends with the curtain, which was hiding the wizard, falling away, to reveal a common man.

Hopefully, once you've read all the submissions in this issue, you'll be better able to decide whether that curtain was hiding the next dictator-in-waiting, or just someone who is a master of showmanship.

Enjoy the read.

Best,

Vanessa Banton

Opinions editor.

More atonement and less arrogance, Mr Malema. Because choreography won't do Julius Malema is adept at using the country's constitutional provisions for his own benefit while playing the kinds of politics that potentially threaten the constitutional order, argues Mpumelelo Mkhabela.

Political theatrics: Julius Malema's demigod moment Julius Malema was cemented as a demigod in the eyes of his devoted supporters at the weekend - and, instead of his checkered past, they see him as a saviour for the social ills plaguing the country, writes Zintle Mahlati.

The EFF is an indictment of the inadequacy of the post-apartheid settlement The singing of liberation songs is not what makes the EFF a menace. Rather, it's power lies in the unrealised promises of a "better for all", argues Mcebisi Ndletyana.



Toxic circus: Inside Mpofu, Malema's attacks on rule of law

Karyn Maughan writes, Julius Malema and Dali Mpofu's campaign to eviscerate the rule of law in South Africa – and destroy any hope of real accountability – is far more disturbing.



