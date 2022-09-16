FRIDAY BRIEFING | NDZ 2.0: Can she topple the president? (But does she even have support?)

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma 2.0: Can she topple the president? (But does she even have support?)

In 2017, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, one of South Africa's most senior politicians, having served under every president since 1994, was positioned as Jacob Zuma's successor.

She represented continuity from the Zuma years - which means more of what came before. And what came before was state capture and corruption, poor governance and inefficiency and low economic growth.

Dlamini-Zuma herself was, to put it generously, an uninspired candidate.

She is a poor public speaker, she lacks any charisma and charm, comes across as lacklustre and disinterested and generally failed to connect with anyone.

Yet, she only lost the ANC leadership contest by 179 votes out of more than 4 200 votes at play. This reveals a lot about party delegates.

The fact the candidate with the charm, and clearly campaigning on a reform and clean governance ticket, was almost cleaned out by a nearly anonymous opponent thrust forward by a quasi-kleptocrat, means the party wasn't all that keen to mend its ways.



Now, five years later, it seems as if Dlamini-Zuma is again being geared up to go, with Zuma doing a lot of spadework in the background. If the faction that is pushing for her candidacy - the broad RET front - wins the day in December, it will mean the return of state capture.

News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter and analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela write about Dlamini-Zuma's possible candidature in this week's Friday Briefing.

They explain the context and cause and effect.

