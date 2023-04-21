FRIDAY BRIEFING | No accountability for Gauteng's sick and plundered healthcare system

No accountability for Gauteng's sick and plundered healthcare system

The Gauteng health department has a lot to answer for the mess the province's healthcare facilities find themselves in.

It is this department that oversees A R60-billion budget for a population of just over 16 million, some of whom use private healthcare. With that kind of budget, why do the province's hospitals remain in the state it is in?

The department appears to be providing very little oversight into what is going on at these facilities.

Why else would Tembisa Hospital get away with purchasing 200 pairs of children's jeans, aged 6-7, at the cost of R500 000, besides hundreds of other suspect transactions uncovered by Babita Deokaran?

As News24's investigative reporter Jeff Wicks wrote earlier this year: "One would think that health department brass, who work in service of the public, would raise a hue and cry over this perversion of the procurement system. One would think that they would investigate, stop payments, and pursue the corrupt suppliers. Think again."

Three weeks after Deokaran flagged the suspect transactions at the hospital, worth more than R850 million, she was shot dead in her driveway. There has been little accountability following her death, with the kingpins behind her murder still at large.

As Dr Aslam Dasoo, of the Progressive Health Forum, pointed out a few years ago: "You don't have proper management or properly trained managers who are accountable to the civil service. They are usually appointed for political reasons and that's mainly to facilitate the corruption of healthcare funds."

It doesn't appear that much has changed.

In this week's edition of Friday Briefing, we examine the rot in Gauteng's healthcare system - and how it is the patients who lose out.

Wits School of Governance's Professor Alex van den Heever writes that, even though accountability systems are in place, it appears insufficient to hold senior members of government to account. He says it is within this context that the slow wheels of accountability make sense in the case of Deokaran.

News24 columnist and independent analyst Ebrahim Harvey reflects on the recent finding of the health ombudsman into the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital.

Expectant mothers were often left sitting on chairs or sleeping on cold floors the whole night, while its CEO, Nozuko Mkabayi, clearly thinks it is a part-time job. She has only spent 182 days at the hospital since being appointed on 1 January 2021.

Finally, the DA's Jack Bloom writes that there have been nine health MECs and 10 heads of department since 1994, and people have been in acting appointments for years.

He believes that this instability suits politically-connected interests, who benefit from the inefficiency and loose controls, and that is why there is no political will to fix it.

If ever there was a time for accountability, it is now.

Best,

Vanessa Banton

Opinions editor.

Corruption at Tembisa Hospital: What does this mean for proposed NHI? Alleged corruption at Tembisa Hospital revealed a widespread failure of accountability systems. Alex van den Heever writes that it is in this context that government's proposals for a National Health Insurance (NHI) become concerning.

Rahima Moosa report shines light on sad, sickening state of our public hospitals The recent report into the deplorable state of the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Coronationville is an accurate reflection of what has been tragically happening, to a greater or lesser extent, at all our public hospitals for many years, writes Ebrahim Harvey.