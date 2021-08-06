55m ago

add bookmark

FRIDAY BRIEFING | Paying the price: The challenges whistleblowers face after raising the alarm

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

friday briefing

Whistleblowing at one's own cost: why these individuals should be protected  

Look up whistleblowing in a thesaurus and you are most likely to greeted by a host of negative terminology: snitch, sell-out, spill the beans. 

But in a country, where state capture has been going on for over 350 years, whistleblowing is something that should be welcomed, just as it is in the US. 

Whistleblowers who have chosen to stand up in the past few years and blew the lid on massive amounts of corruption took enormous risks because they saw it as their patriotic duty.

They lost their livelihoods and became pariahs and have struggled to find other jobs. But if they hadn't done what needed to be done, we wouldn't have known what was happening at Trillian or at Eskom or Transnet, and it would probably still be going on. 

In this week's Friday Briefing, News24 columnist and author of the book The Whistleblowers, Mandy Wiener, looks at the slow-changing tide and some measures that whistleblowers themselves are implementing to ensure future protection for citizens who decide to speak out against corruption. But as she points out, more needs to be done. 

Also, in this week's edition, News24 writer James de Villers sat down with SAA whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel and heard how difficult her life had become after she decided to blow the lid on a R15 billion debt restructuring loan agreement with BNP Capital. 

And finally, authors Nick Dall and Matthew Blackman take a fascinating look at 350 years of whistleblowing in South Africa. 

Have a good weekend. 

Best, 

Vanessa Banton

Opinions Editor

Cast aside: The high cost of whistleblowing

While in the US whistleblowing is rewarded, it is a very different story in South Africa. Mandy Wiener writes that this is, however, slowly changing, and that there is a new found appreciation for those who have decided to stand up and alert authorities to corruption.

PROFILE | Treated like a pariah and followed: The costs SAA Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel faced

In 2016, then-SAA group treasurer Cynthia Stimpel blew the whistle to the National Treasury about a potential dirty deal between the airline and BNP Capital and lost her job as a result. Stimpel speaks to James de Villiers about the lonely road of whistleblowers in South Africa, where she was followed by strangers. She also explains why she believes SAA's privatisation is set up for failure, and how her new book helped bring her closure. 

350 years of fearless South African whistleblowers

While researching Rogues' Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC, authors Matthew Blackman and Nick Dall lifted the lid on 350 years of fiendish corruption in the beloved and benighted country.

But as much as JZ comes from a long line of rogues, Thuli Madonsela, Glynnis Breytenbach, Themba Maseko, Mosilo Mothepu, Mcebisi Jonas, Pravin Gordhan, Andrew Feinstein and the journalists at the coalface of the Gupta leaks come from a proud heritage of blowing the whistle and speaking truth to power.

Throughout our history, where there are Zumas, there are fortunately also Madonselas. This is Blackman and Dall's tribute to the true heroes of our book - and our country.

To receive Friday Briefing, sign up for the newsletter here.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
south africalawwhistle blowingcorruption
Lottery
Perfect start to the month for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should pension fund members be allowed to access their savings before retirement?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's their money to do with as they please.
34% - 1962 votes
No, more people will end up without enough savings in retirement.
38% - 2141 votes
Depends on how big the withdrawal limits will be.
28% - 1589 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
view
Rand - Dollar
14.52
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.22
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.17
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.73
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,799.79
-0.3%
Silver
25.11
-0.2%
Palladium
2,656.93
+0.1%
Platinum
1,004.96
-0.4%
Brent Crude
71.29
+1.3%
Top 40
62,200
0.0%
All Share
68,371
0.0%
Resource 10
69,148
0.0%
Industrial 25
86,202
0.0%
Financial 15
13,560
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off

03 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

29 Jul

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

27 Jul

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 14: Race walk, track cycling and 4x400m relay on the...

05 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 14: Race walk, track cycling and 4x400m relay on the agenda for SA athletes
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

03 Aug

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

03 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and...

03 Aug

How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and SA)
Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't...

01 Aug

Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't meant to be'
SA sport climbers set for Olympic first

02 Aug

SA sport climbers set for Olympic first
Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way...

02 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way more from myself'
Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans

02 Aug

Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo