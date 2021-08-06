FRIDAY BRIEFING | Paying the price: The challenges whistleblowers face after raising the alarm

Whistleblowing at one's own cost: why these individuals should be protected

Look up whistleblowing in a thesaurus and you are most likely to greeted by a host of negative terminology: snitch, sell-out, spill the beans.

But in a country, where state capture has been going on for over 350 years, whistleblowing is something that should be welcomed, just as it is in the US.

Whistleblowers who have chosen to stand up in the past few years and blew the lid on massive amounts of corruption took enormous risks because they saw it as their patriotic duty.

They lost their livelihoods and became pariahs and have struggled to find other jobs. But if they hadn't done what needed to be done, we wouldn't have known what was happening at Trillian or at Eskom or Transnet, and it would probably still be going on.

In this week's Friday Briefing, News24 columnist and author of the book The Whistleblowers, Mandy Wiener, looks at the slow-changing tide and some measures that whistleblowers themselves are implementing to ensure future protection for citizens who decide to speak out against corruption. But as she points out, more needs to be done.

Also, in this week's edition, News24 writer James de Villers sat down with SAA whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel and heard how difficult her life had become after she decided to blow the lid on a R15 billion debt restructuring loan agreement with BNP Capital.

And finally, authors Nick Dall and Matthew Blackman take a fascinating look at 350 years of whistleblowing in South Africa.

Have a good weekend.

Best,

Vanessa Banton

Opinions Editor

Cast aside: The high cost of whistleblowing

While in the US whistleblowing is rewarded, it is a very different story in South Africa. Mandy Wiener writes that this is, however, slowly changing, and that there is a new found appreciation for those who have decided to stand up and alert authorities to corruption.

PROFILE | Treated like a pariah and followed: The costs SAA Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel faced

In 2016, then-SAA group treasurer Cynthia Stimpel blew the whistle to the National Treasury about a potential dirty deal between the airline and BNP Capital and lost her job as a result. Stimpel speaks to James de Villiers about the lonely road of whistleblowers in South Africa, where she was followed by strangers. She also explains why she believes SAA's privatisation is set up for failure, and how her new book helped bring her closure.

350 years of fearless South African whistleblowers

While researching Rogues' Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC, authors Matthew Blackman and Nick Dall lifted the lid on 350 years of fiendish corruption in the beloved and benighted country.

But as much as JZ comes from a long line of rogues, Thuli Madonsela, Glynnis Breytenbach, Themba Maseko, Mosilo Mothepu, Mcebisi Jonas, Pravin Gordhan, Andrew Feinstein and the journalists at the coalface of the Gupta leaks come from a proud heritage of blowing the whistle and speaking truth to power.

Throughout our history, where there are Zumas, there are fortunately also Madonselas. This is Blackman and Dall's tribute to the true heroes of our book - and our country.

