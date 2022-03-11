16m ago

add bookmark

FRIDAY BRIEFING | Putin's war: Did Russia make a mistake by invading Ukraine?

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

FRIDAY BRIEFING

Putin's Ukraine adventure could prove disastrous to Russia 

Fifteen days ago, on 24 February 2022, Vladimir Putin launched a devastating attack on Ukraine, claiming Kyiv was committing genocide and looking to develop nuclear weapons.

As outlined by Dr Benjamin Young in an article for Foreign Policy, Putin wants to right the wrongs of the Soviet experiment, which he believes ripped away the ideological core of the Russian civilization—Ukraine.

Young points to Putin's 2021 article in which he wrote: "The Bolsheviks treated the Russian people as inexhaustible material for their social experiments… It is no longer important what exactly the idea of the Bolshevik leaders who were chopping the country into pieces was. One fact is crystal clear: Russia was robbed, indeed."

Oxford University's Dr Samuel Ramani, in a series of tweets, explained that regime insecurity around the NATO expansion has in his view been exaggerated as a driver of Russian aggression. He tweeted that Putin's focus is towards a revived Russian empire. 

But at what cost? 

Putin thought it would be a quick war, with Kyiv falling within the week. He did not count on Ukrainian resistance to his attack.   

The West also responded with harsh economic sanctions. And rather than repel NATO, Putin has prompted the alliance to reinforce its eastern front, placing an unprecedented number of troops, planes and vehicles on alert in the region, as the number of civilians killed in Ukraine mount.

It's unclear how many Ukrainian soldiers or Russian troops have died, but Russia said it had killed about 2 000 Ukrainian soldiers. US officials estimated 6 000 troops had been killed so far, but Ukraine put the figure up as high as 12 000 Russian troops killed since the invasion began last month.

With Putin appearing to be on the losing side, is he likely to give up his dream? Or will he become even more aggressive? 

For this week's Friday Briefing, we have curated three important analysis pieces from international publications to give you deeper insight into the crisis. 

Stanford University's Francis Fukuyama writes that, although it is hard to see how Putin will achieve his larger objectives of a greater Russia, we are facing a long and dispiriting road ahead.

Historian and author Yuval Noah Harari is of the opinion that for Russia to win the war, the Russians would have to hold Ukraine, and they can do that only if the Ukrainian people let them, which seems unlikely.

Finally, Russian novelist Mikhail Shishkin, who is in exile, says he would love to return to Russia, but not while it is under Putin's authority. He writes that Ukrainians are fighting Putin’s army for their freedom as well as Russians.

Hope you enjoy the reads. 

Best, 

Vanessa Banton

Opinions editor

Putin's war on the liberal order

The unprovoked Russian aggression and shelling of the peaceful Ukrainian cities Kyiv and Kharkiv have reminded people in the most vivid way possible what the consequences of illiberal dictatorship are, writes Francis Fukuyama.

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

The Russians may yet conquer Ukraine. But Ukrainians have shown that they will not let them hold it, writes author and historian Yuval Noah Harari.

My dear Russians, Ukrainians are fighting Putin’s army for their freedom - and ours

The real Russia is a country of literature and music, not the bombardment of children. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war brings disgrace on us all, writes Russian novelist Mikhail Shishkin.

To receive the Friday Briefing, sign up for the newsletter here.

*Want to share your views on this week's Friday Briefing? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
vladimir putinrussiaukrainediplomacyinvasionrussian empirewar
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
33% - 6266 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
67% - 12450 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.08
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.74
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.59
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.07
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,991.77
-0.3%
Silver
25.70
-0.8%
Palladium
2,936.78
+0.1%
Platinum
1,067.00
-0.5%
Brent Crude
109.33
-1.7%
Top 40
67,572
0.0%
All Share
73,889
0.0%
Resource 10
83,988
0.0%
Industrial 25
80,672
0.0%
Financial 15
15,637
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22069.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo