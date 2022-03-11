FRIDAY BRIEFING | Putin's war: Did Russia make a mistake by invading Ukraine?

Putin's Ukraine adventure could prove disastrous to Russia



Fifteen days ago, on 24 February 2022, Vladimir Putin launched a devastating attack on Ukraine, claiming Kyiv was committing genocide and looking to develop nuclear weapons.

As outlined by Dr Benjamin Young in an article for Foreign Policy, Putin wants to right the wrongs of the Soviet experiment, which he believes ripped away the ideological core of the Russian civilization—Ukraine.

Young points to Putin's 2021 article in which he wrote: "The Bolsheviks treated the Russian people as inexhaustible material for their social experiments… It is no longer important what exactly the idea of the Bolshevik leaders who were chopping the country into pieces was. One fact is crystal clear: Russia was robbed, indeed."

Oxford University's Dr Samuel Ramani, in a series of tweets, explained that regime insecurity around the NATO expansion has in his view been exaggerated as a driver of Russian aggression. He tweeted that Putin's focus is towards a revived Russian empire.

But at what cost?

Putin thought it would be a quick war, with Kyiv falling within the week. He did not count on Ukrainian resistance to his attack.

The West also responded with harsh economic sanctions. And rather than repel NATO, Putin has prompted the alliance to reinforce its eastern front, placing an unprecedented number of troops, planes and vehicles on alert in the region, as the number of civilians killed in Ukraine mount.

It's unclear how many Ukrainian soldiers or Russian troops have died, but Russia said it had killed about 2 000 Ukrainian soldiers. US officials estimated 6 000 troops had been killed so far, but Ukraine put the figure up as high as 12 000 Russian troops killed since the invasion began last month.

With Putin appearing to be on the losing side, is he likely to give up his dream? Or will he become even more aggressive?

Stanford University's Francis Fukuyama writes that, although it is hard to see how Putin will achieve his larger objectives of a greater Russia, we are facing a long and dispiriting road ahead.

Historian and author Yuval Noah Harari is of the opinion that for Russia to win the war, the Russians would have to hold Ukraine, and they can do that only if the Ukrainian people let them, which seems unlikely.

Finally, Russian novelist Mikhail Shishkin, who is in exile, says he would love to return to Russia, but not while it is under Putin's authority. He writes that Ukrainians are fighting Putin’s army for their freedom as well as Russians.

Putin's war on the liberal order

The unprovoked Russian aggression and shelling of the peaceful Ukrainian cities Kyiv and Kharkiv have reminded people in the most vivid way possible what the consequences of illiberal dictatorship are, writes Francis Fukuyama.

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

The Russians may yet conquer Ukraine. But Ukrainians have shown that they will not let them hold it, writes author and historian Yuval Noah Harari.

My dear Russians, Ukrainians are fighting Putin’s army for their freedom - and ours

The real Russia is a country of literature and music, not the bombardment of children. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war brings disgrace on us all, writes Russian novelist Mikhail Shishkin.

