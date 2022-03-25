FRIDAY BRIEFING | Quitting Time: Why is the DA mired in instability?

Quitting Time: Why is the DA mired in instability?

Earlier this month, Mbali Ntuli, who joined the DA when she was just 19, announced she was leaving the party to pursue her "growth as a community leader".

Ntuli was with the party for 15 years. During this time, she was part of the Young Leaders Programme. In 2020, Ntuli even took on John Steenhuisen in the battle to be the party's leader.

Ntuli's announcement follows the departure of successful DA Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi who has since joined ActionSA.

Lindiwe Makibuko, once believed to be an up-and-coming star within the party, was among the first of the prominent leaders to go in 2014 to pursue studies overseas.

In 2019, the DA was hit by a string of resignations. Herman Mashaba left and later formed ActionSA. Mmusi Maimane followed soon after. This was followed by the departure of Athol Trollip.

In 2020, John Moodey, a DA member for 22 years, announced his resignation. In 2021, Phumzile van Damme terminated her membership to focus on a combating misinformation project, after earlier resigning as an MP.

In this week's Friday Briefing, the focus falls on why leaders are leaving and does it have any impact on the party going forward, especially as it prepares to take on the ANC in 2024?

News24 analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela writes the party needs to take a look at its internal culture if it has any hope of creating its own Cyril Ramaphosa to be a formidable opposition party. Unisa's Professor Dirk Kotzé analyses whether there could be a possible impact of resignations on voter support for the DA.

The DA's Cilliers Brink writes that from time to time people will leave the DA, and nothing about this is remarkable or unique. He points to upcoming leaders who have chosen to make the DA their home.

Finally, analyst Daniel Silke examines how the inability of the DA to reach a critical mass of black supporters has perpetuated the narrative it is a white party, pointing out the optics of the post-Maimane period haven't helped. You can read their submissions below.

I hope you enjoy the read.

Best,

Vanessa Banton

Opinions editor

The DA is blindsiding itself with the allure of Ramaphosa

On paper, the DA is a liberal, pluralistic party that allows space for all views of people from all backgrounds. But in reality, it has made it difficult for some leaders, including those who contributed to its growth and diversity, to stay and become the Cyril Ramaphosa the party so desperately needs, writes Mpumelelo Mkhabela.

Should we really be reading as much as we are into Mbali Ntuli's exit?

The departure of a prominent member from a political party is automatically associated with internal problems and a decline in its public support. Dirk Kotzé examines whether this is a fair assessment in light of the recent resignation of DA member Mbali Ntuli.

New talent in DA more than enough to offset losses

Mbali Ntuli's departure is unfortunate, but not entirely surprising. Neither is it devastating. Politics evolves, views change, and people move on, mostly for different reasons, writes Cilliers Brink.

Who will lead the opposition fight in 2024?

Amid a string of high-level resignations from the party, the question must now be asked whether the DA has the ability – and political attraction – to be at the vanguard of taking on the ANC and bringing it to below 50%, either in 2024 or 2029, writes Daniel Silke.

To receive the Friday Briefing, sign up for the newsletter here.