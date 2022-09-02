27m ago

add bookmark

FRIDAY BRIEFING | Redefining SA's future: Imagine a world without state capture

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
friday briefing

Redefining South Africa's future: Imagine a world without state capture 

It's been a rough few years for the country. We knew there was corruption, but we were never really sure of just how bad it was until the release of all the parts of the state capture report. 

On Thursday, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo reminded us once again just how systemic state capture by the Gupta family was under the watch of former president Jacob Zuma. 

"We need to ask ourselves the question, do we know how we would prevent another state capture that is similar to the Gupta state capture?" he said on Thursday. 

"We, as a country, have come off a very terrible period of state capture. We need to focus on what should be done to ensure that it doesn't happen again.

"What needs to be done to drastically bring down corruption in our country because it has reached unacceptable levels? The legal framework is there, the institutions, some of them are there, but there are gaps which seem to affect our determination as a people to deal with corruption," Zondo said.  
To receive Friday Briefing or the weekly Cartoon by Carlos in your inbox, sign up for the newsletter here.

In this week's Friday Briefing, we contemplate what came out of the summit and what needs to change if we are going to ensure this country has a future. 

News24's assistant editor, Pieter du Toit, writes the ANC has a lot to answer for, but it is unlikely the party has learnt any lessons from what took place when Zuma was in charge. 

Qaanitah Hunter, who is News24's assistant editor of politics and opinions, believes despite the hard discussions taking place at the summit, there was a sense that getting the country back on track was achievable and something that most participants were willing to do. 

I hope you have a good weekend. 

Best, 

Vanessa Banton 

Opinions editor 

The severity and depth of state capture makes it clear what the problem is: the ANC

He took a while to get there, but Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was clear in his analysis of what enabled state capture: the Guptas, Jacob Zuma and the ANC. And he doesn't believe the governing party will learn from the past, writes Pieter du Toit.

SA's future: Moving beyond the echo chamber of lamentation

Despite tough conversations at News24's On the Record summit on Thursday, the mood was not defeatist. Qaanitah Hunter writes the discussions made her believe there can be a turnaround in the country.

Carlos Amato


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancraymond zondodemocracystate capturecorruption
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
69% - 2331 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 209 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
24% - 818 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.28
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
19.95
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.19
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.73
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,695.49
-0.9%
Silver
17.79
-1.1%
Palladium
2,014.50
-3.7%
Platinum
832.50
-2.0%
Brent Crude
95.64
-2.3%
Top 40
59,516
-2.1%
FTSE/JSE All Share Index
66,022
-1.9%
Resource 10
58,151
-3.7%
Industrial 25
81,947
-1.8%
Financial 15
14,839
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They...

26 Aug

Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They deserve a chance'
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22242.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo