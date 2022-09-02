FRIDAY BRIEFING | Redefining SA's future: Imagine a world without state capture

Redefining South Africa's future: Imagine a world without state capture

It's been a rough few years for the country. We knew there was corruption, but we were never really sure of just how bad it was until the release of all the parts of the state capture report.

On Thursday, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo reminded us once again just how systemic state capture by the Gupta family was under the watch of former president Jacob Zuma.

"We need to ask ourselves the question, do we know how we would prevent another state capture that is similar to the Gupta state capture?" he said on Thursday.

"We, as a country, have come off a very terrible period of state capture. We need to focus on what should be done to ensure that it doesn't happen again.

"What needs to be done to drastically bring down corruption in our country because it has reached unacceptable levels? The legal framework is there, the institutions, some of them are there, but there are gaps which seem to affect our determination as a people to deal with corruption," Zondo said.

In this week's Friday Briefing, we contemplate what came out of the summit and what needs to change if we are going to ensure this country has a future.



News24's assistant editor, Pieter du Toit, writes the ANC has a lot to answer for, but it is unlikely the party has learnt any lessons from what took place when Zuma was in charge.

Qaanitah Hunter, who is News24's assistant editor of politics and opinions, believes despite the hard discussions taking place at the summit, there was a sense that getting the country back on track was achievable and something that most participants were willing to do.

