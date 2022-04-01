FRIDAY BRIEFING | Reimagining South Africa: Why all is not lost

Reimagining South Africa: Why all is not lost

In 1994, as a fresh-faced matric pupil, I watched as Nelson Mandela was inaugurated as the country's first democratically elected president. I felt the thrill of the possibilities of what the end of apartheid meant and how South Africa would no longer be a pariah state.



That thrill was with me again, a few years later, as I embarked on an internship at the SABC after I'd finished studying. The SABC felt like an oyster, waiting to be opened to the rest of the world to become the number one broadcaster on the continent.



It's hard, though, 28 years later, to still feel that thrill.



Every day we are confronted with headlines screaming about another incident of corruption. The inequality gap, instead of getting smaller, is growing, compounded even further by the Covid-19 pandemic. And just when we thought we could celebrate the end of Covid, the Ukraine-Russia crisis hit, leading to escalating gas prices, while scientists warned us that the pandemic is not over with a fifth wave looming. The dreams and hopes of 1994 seem very far away, and the despondency is definitely there.



But we shouldn't let it be. There are many reasons to believe in South Africa - chief among them is our people.



The saying "when the going gets tough, the tough get going" was never truer than about South Africans. We need to build on that feeling, and work together to create a country that we want to live in. We are the ones who can make South Africa work.



In this week's Friday Briefing, we asked several writers to tell us why, despite everything, they still have hope in South Africa.



News24's assistant editor for politics, Qaanitah Hunter, writes about why she believes South Africa will not suffer the same fate as Venezuela in becoming a failed state.



One Movement SA leader Mmusi Maimane is of the view that, while there are concerns about what is going on, the new generation is going to bring about change, while UCT Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng reflects on how many students struggle with poverty and what we as a society can do to lessen inequality.



Business Unity South Africa's Cas Coovadia echoes Phakeng's sentiment that it is not just up to government to lead the way, but that civil society also needs to get involved in getting the country on the right track.



Tessa Dooms, who is the director of the Rivonia Circle, echoes Maimane's views, writing that it is the youth that give her hope for the country.



And finally, leading academic and political analyst Professor Tinyiko Maluleke reflects on how our deep love for South Africa keeps us prisoners of hope that this country can and will be better.



As part of country duty, the contributions to Friday Briefing will be open to all News24 readers this week, so that you can also find reasons to believe in South Africa.



Hope you enjoy the read.



Best,



Vanessa Banton

Opinions editor



We need to hold onto hope... for our country's sake

As South Africa tinkers with near-failed state territory, Qaanitah Hunter explains why her optimism for South Africa still persists.

The beautyful ones have been born: South Africa's best years are still to come

Twenty-eight years on from 1994, we have experienced both hope and betrayal. But betrayal by the old system and its players has birthed a new system of endless hope and possibility, writes Mmusi Maimane.

To build our country, we need to build each other

South Africa's potential cannot shine if we do not help each other to stand up and make a difference, writes UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng.

Despite some of the failures, I love my country and believe in it

Business Unity CEO Cas Coovadia writes that, while he believes in the opportunities our country presents, he is frustrated that we fail to capitalise on the opportunities.

South Africa's greatest opportunity is its youth

May we, who have the opportunity to partner with youth today, choose to make the sacrifices and investments that will allow a new cadre of young people to lead South Africa into the future, writes Tessa Dooms.

Prisoners of hope: The South Africa We Love (and Hate)

There is no indication that we, the inhabitants of the southernmost tip of the African continent, are about to give up on this beautiful land, writes Professor Tinyiko Maluleke.

