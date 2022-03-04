10m ago

add bookmark

FRIDAY BRIEFING | SA's 'quiet diplomacy' on Russia-Ukraine crisis: Why aren't we taking a stand?

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Friday Briefing

South Africa enacts 'quiet diplomacy' on Russia-Ukraine crisis, refusing to take a stand

It's easy to call for peace and diplomacy. It is what everyone wants. 

But calls for peace are seldom rewarded.

South Africa engaged in "quiet diplomacy" on the Zimbabwe crisis for years to no avail. In 2015, when Sudan's Omar al Bashir was in the country - rather than hand him over, as required as a signatory of the Rome Statute, we turned a blind eye and let him fly out of the country, despite there being an international warrant of arrest for him. Six years later, Sudan did what South Africa should have done, and agreed to hand him over. 

As a colleague of mine pointed out previously: "While we beat the drum of human rights, we don't always dance to it, and rarely in our foreign policy, in particular." 

While the government didn't want to condemn the Ukraine-Russia crisis outright, its actions sent out the message loud and clear of where its loyalties lay.

The day after Russia invaded Ukraine, Defence Minister Thandi Modise attended a cocktail function at the home of the Russian ambassador to South Africa, Ilya Rogachev, to celebrate the Russian Motherland Defender's Day.

Other members of the ANC attended another function at the Russian consulate on Monday to mark 30 years of relations between the ANC government and Russian Federation. 

The fence-sitting continued on Wednesday, with Deputy International Relations and Cooperation Minister Candith Mashego-Dlamini telling the National Assembly that South Africa would stick to its "principles" and not take sides in the war. 

On Wednesday evening, South Africa joined 34 other states and abstained from voting on a UN Security Council resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

In this week's Friday Briefing, author and News24 columnist John Matisonn, analyst Ebrahim Harvey, head of the Russia-Africa project at the SA Institute of International Affairs Steven Gruzd, and Rhodes University's Professor Cyril Nhlanhla Mbatha all take a hard look at South Africa's foreign policy and find it wanting.  

You can find their submissions below.

Enjoy your weekend. 

Best, 

Vanessa Banton 

Opinions editor

South Africa: Bastion of human rights or friend of invaders?

The Ukraine crisis has sparked a change in the world order and resulted in Russian President Vladimir Putin being branded a pariah. South Africa needs a nimble foreign policy to keep up with unpredictable changes. But as it stands now, South Africa's foreign policy is confused and incoherent, writes John Matisonn.

SA conspicuous in its silence in Ukraine crisis

The decision by the ANC-led government to not outrightly condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine is not a principled response, as the war is fatally flawed, writes Ebrahim Harvey.

Ukraine exposes SA's foreign policy myopia

South Africa's position on the Russia-Ukraine crisis might be along the lines of "quiet diplomacy" but Steven Gruzd writes that that approach didn't seem to work out so well over the past two decades with our neighbour Zimbabwe.

ANC government's reluctance to speak out against Putin is immoral

Morally, it is irrational to use loyalties stemming from historical friendships with the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republic as excuses not to be directly vocal against the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin, writes Cyril Nhlanhla Mbatha.

To receive the Friday Briefing, sign up for the newsletter here.

*Want to share your views on this week's Friday Briefing? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukrainediplomacyinvasionforeign policy
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
36% - 3741 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
64% - 6597 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.21
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.29
+1.2%
Rand - Euro
16.82
+1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.14
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,939.99
+0.6%
Silver
25.23
-0.3%
Palladium
2,780.50
+3.7%
Platinum
1,083.00
+0.7%
Brent Crude
112.93
+7.1%
Top 40
70,883
-0.3%
All Share
77,391
-0.2%
Resource 10
88,054
-0.2%
Industrial 25
84,771
-1.4%
Financial 15
16,396
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo