FRIDAY BRIEFING | SA's 'quiet diplomacy' on Russia-Ukraine crisis: Why aren't we taking a stand?

South Africa enacts 'quiet diplomacy' on Russia-Ukraine crisis, refusing to take a stand



It's easy to call for peace and diplomacy. It is what everyone wants.

But calls for peace are seldom rewarded.

South Africa engaged in "quiet diplomacy" on the Zimbabwe crisis for years to no avail. In 2015, when Sudan's Omar al Bashir was in the country - rather than hand him over, as required as a signatory of the Rome Statute, we turned a blind eye and let him fly out of the country, despite there being an international warrant of arrest for him. Six years later, Sudan did what South Africa should have done, and agreed to hand him over.

As a colleague of mine pointed out previously: "While we beat the drum of human rights, we don't always dance to it, and rarely in our foreign policy, in particular."

While the government didn't want to condemn the Ukraine-Russia crisis outright, its actions sent out the message loud and clear of where its loyalties lay.

The day after Russia invaded Ukraine, Defence Minister Thandi Modise attended a cocktail function at the home of the Russian ambassador to South Africa, Ilya Rogachev, to celebrate the Russian Motherland Defender's Day.

Other members of the ANC attended another function at the Russian consulate on Monday to mark 30 years of relations between the ANC government and Russian Federation.

The fence-sitting continued on Wednesday, with Deputy International Relations and Cooperation Minister Candith Mashego-Dlamini telling the National Assembly that South Africa would stick to its "principles" and not take sides in the war.

On Wednesday evening, South Africa joined 34 other states and abstained from voting on a UN Security Council resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In this week's Friday Briefing, author and News24 columnist John Matisonn, analyst Ebrahim Harvey, head of the Russia-Africa project at the SA Institute of International Affairs Steven Gruzd, and Rhodes University's Professor Cyril Nhlanhla Mbatha all take a hard look at South Africa's foreign policy and find it wanting.

