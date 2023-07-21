FRIDAY BRIEFING | Sell-out or scapegoat: A reflection on Mandela's legacy

Sell-out or scapegoat: A reflection on Mandela's legacy

It is strange to think that when Nelson Mandela was preparing to be released from prison in February 1990, many were unsure of what he would look like when he emerged. After his imprisonment in 1964, it was illegal to photograph or republish a photo of him. But after stepping out of Victor Verster prison after 27 years of imprisonment, Mandela would become one of the world's most recognisable political figures of the last century.



And while Mandela eventually became instantly recognisable worldwide following his release from prison, not everyone had the same idea of who he was. For some, he was a freedom fighter, to others a a terrorist. Some thought of him as a liberator, while he was a sell-out for others. In some cases, Mandela was even elevated to status of demigod. In a case like that, it is hard not to imagine he would save us.

But 29 years into democracy, infrastructure is failing, the economy is depressed, and unemployment, especially among the youth, is increasing. The dismal state of South Africa has led to a growing chorus that Mandela betrayed his people.

When Mandela retired from office in June 1999, his intention, however, was always to hand over the baton to us. Is it fair to blame Mandela for South Africa's failures?

In this week's Friday Briefing we reflect on Mandela's legacy. In his submission, author Justice Malala writes Mandela's core belief was that the struggle did not end in 1994. He believed that the work of leaders as well as citizens should continue so long as there is hunger, poverty, unemployment, and ignorance.



The Nelson Mandela Foundation's Kneo Mokgopa writes that neither the well-curated and manicured narratives about Madiba as either a saint or a sell-out is going to free us from the bondages in which we find ourselves.

As part of this week's package, we also consider how South Africa's foreign policy has changed since Mandela, with a submission from the Brenthurst Foundation's Dr Greg Mills and Ray Hartley.



It is always easier to blame someone when they are no longer with us to fight back, but if we want this country to succeed, we should stop hitting Mandela on the head with his baton, and instead start running with it.

Best,

Vanessa Banton

Opinions editor.



