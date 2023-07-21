1h ago

FRIDAY BRIEFING | Sell-out or scapegoat: A reflection on Mandela's legacy

Sell-out or scapegoat: A reflection on Mandela's legacy 

It is strange to think that when Nelson Mandela was preparing to be released from prison in February 1990, many were unsure of what he would look like when he emerged. After his imprisonment in 1964, it was illegal to photograph or republish a photo of him. But after stepping out of Victor Verster prison after 27 years of imprisonment, Mandela would become one of the world's most recognisable political figures of the last century. 

And while Mandela eventually became instantly recognisable worldwide following his release from prison, not everyone had the same idea of who he was. For some, he was a freedom fighter, to others a a terrorist. Some thought of him as a liberator, while he was a sell-out for others. In some cases, Mandela was even elevated to status of demigod. In a case like that, it is hard not to imagine he would save us.  

But 29 years into democracy, infrastructure is failing, the economy is depressed, and unemployment, especially among the youth, is increasing. The dismal state of South Africa has led to a growing chorus that Mandela betrayed his people.

When Mandela retired from office in June 1999, his intention, however, was always to hand over the baton to us.  Is it fair to blame Mandela for South Africa's failures? 

In this week's Friday Briefing we reflect on Mandela's legacy. In his submission, author Justice Malala writes Mandela's core belief was that the struggle did not end in 1994. He believed that the work of leaders as well as citizens should continue so long as there is hunger, poverty, unemployment, and ignorance.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation's Kneo Mokgopa writes that neither the well-curated and manicured narratives about Madiba as either a saint or a sell-out is going to free us from the bondages in which we find ourselves.

As part of this week's package, we also consider how South Africa's foreign policy has changed since Mandela, with a submission from the Brenthurst Foundation's Dr Greg Mills and Ray Hartley. 

It is always easier to blame someone when they are no longer with us to fight back, but if we want this country to succeed, we should stop hitting Mandela on the head with his baton, and instead start running with it.  

Best, 

Vanessa Banton 

Opinions editor. 

carlos cartoon


It's easier to throw stones at Mandela than admit it is us who have failed

Nelson Mandela's ANC colleagues, aware that they have pitifully little to show for their 29 years in power, are milking the icon's stellar reputation and using him in every possible way they can to whitewash their failures, writes Justice Malala.

In its current state, can SA really afford to question Nelson Mandela's legacy?

In a country like South Africa, celebrating Nelson Mandela as a saviour does his legacy a great disservice because if we are saying we have Madiba to thank for this, then we make Madiba a sellout because this state of affairs is so palpably unsustainable, writes Kneo Mokgopa.

From Friendship to Fiendship? SA’s foreign policy since Mandela

Under Nelson Mandela, South Africa regained its international prestige and position. But Greg Mills and Ray Hartley argue instead of capitalising on the goodwill of the 1994 transition, the ANC descended into the murk of identity politics mixed with Cold War thinking, where the party's interests trumped those of the nation.



