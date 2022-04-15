2h ago

add bookmark

FRIDAY BRIEFING | Singapore! Land of plenty and land of opportunity! (Why can’t SA be like that?)

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
friday briefing

Singapore! Land of plenty and land of opportunity! (Why can’t SA be like that?)

William Gumede, professor at Wits’ School of Governance (and author of the much-acclaimed Thabo Mbeki and the Battle for the Soul of the ANC), is one of our country’s more delicate thinkers. He recently prepared a document for the ANC in which he sought to highlight how the People’s Action Party (PAP), Singapore’s liberation movement, reinvented itself after independence into a modern, forward-thinking political party. And his advice, though sage and on-point, isn’t exactly rocket science.

Respect the rule of law and ensure accountability, reward skills and merit and focus on ensuring quality education. Get these things right, and more often than not, you’ll have a winning nation. But Gumede’s main thesis is that if a model of a developmental state is a country’s preference, its establishment should be led by the private sector, and private business. South Africa, by contrast, is a country where the governing political class believes that the state should be in charge of everything.

That should not be the case, argues Gumede. "The PAP, after coming to power, ditched the rigid ideological view that almost all independence parties of the Left, whether in Asia or Africa had during their independence struggles, that only the state should lead development," he writes. 

The point is: South Africa can work, if we get things right. Which at the moment we mostly aren’t. The single biggest problem we have in this country is unemployment, and there doesn’t seem to be an urgency from government to address it. We should be wholly focused on encouraging entrepreneurship, getting rid of red tape, and doing all in our power to make it easy for private enterprise to make money. But we’re not. Gumede offers a compelling argument why Singapore can be a lodestar for South Africa.

Have a wonderful long weekend!

Pieter du Toit

Assistant Editor: In-depth News 

Lessons from Singapore: Let business led development, not the state

Unlike the ANC and many African liberation and independence movements, Singapore's People' Action Party encourages private sector-led growth rather than state-led growth, turning the country within one generation from dirt-poor at independence to a highly developed economy, writes William Gumede.

Ramaphosa and his ministers need to sing from the same hymn book on reforms

A combination of timely short-term reforms, while creating the conditions for longer-term sustainable growth, is required to boost South Africa’s growth, writes Thabi Leoka.

High fuel, food prices, rising unemployment: Expect a rocky ride for SA households

Things are not looking so rosy for many households for the rest of 2022, with the costs of living rising as result of higher prices and debt servicing costs as the South African Reserve Bank increases interest rates to curb inflation, writes Lumkile Mondi.

To receive the Friday Briefing, sign up for the newsletter here.

*Want to share your views on this week's Friday Briefing? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancsingaporeeconomic recoveryreformdevelopmental stateprivate sector
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 6762 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2885 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.69
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.18
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
15.87
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.87
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,973.49
-0.0%
Silver
25.67
+0.1%
Palladium
2,371.00
-0.0%
Platinum
996.00
+0.2%
Brent Crude
111.70
+2.6%
Top 40
66,482
0.0%
All Share
73,383
0.0%
Resource 10
82,425
0.0%
Industrial 25
78,661
0.0%
Financial 15
16,443
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream

14 Apr

SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream
Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media...

12 Apr

Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media she’s now doing it full time.
She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin...

12 Apr

She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin now has a PHD
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to...

11 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to raise R100 000 for SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo