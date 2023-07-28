2h ago

FRIDAY BRIEFING | Sinking City: Is Joburg broken beyond repair?

An incident this week highlighted for me just how used to the dysfunctionality of the City of Johannesburg we as residents have become.

Not even five minutes into an unscheduled blackout on Wednesday, my Cape Town colleagues were getting worked up. Within a short while, the City of Cape Town had issued a statement to explain what was going on. If this had happened in Joburg, we would probably still be in the dark, literally and figuratively (which some Blairgowrie residents can attest to this week after being without power for several days).

Speak to any Joburg residents, and they all have war stories of sitting without electricity or water for hours on end, without any answers. And even if there are answers, it sometimes takes days before something is fixed. Only for it to break several days later. It is a running joke in our family that we either have water or electricity - never both at the same time.  

Service delivery and maintenance just don't happen. Last week's gas explosion in Lilian Ngoyi Street (formely Bree Street) brought this home starkly. There are very few answers as to why it happened, but most fingers point in the direction of a lack of maintenance. 

As a high school student returning from boarding school in Potchefstroom, my heart would soar as we came closer to Joburg, with the skyscrapers towering above us as our bus made its way to the Planetarium to drop us off into our parents' care. Joburg may not be pretty like Cape Town, but its vibrancy, grit and determination have wormed their way into many people's hearts.

But even before the recent blast, I feared I was falling out of love with this crazy city.

I know I am not alone. A recent blog asked readers: "Are we falling out of love with Jo'burg? (Oh, my heart)." The author wrote: 

"A while ago, I met up with two of my friends – two ardent Jo’burg lovers – and I was surprised to hear how they’re struggling to feel positive about the place. I was both relieved and deeply concerned.

"I felt the same, but if long-time Jozi lovers feel bleak, how is everyone else navigating the potholes, stolen cables, and broken reservoir pumps?"

In answer to that, I think we are navigating it with difficulty, almost as we are in a toxic love affair and can't break the bonds.

If we are going to make this relationship work, there are few things to consider. One aspect, as pointed out by News24 metro reporter Alex Patrick in this week's Friday Briefing, is that the City doesn't have money to fix the crumbling infrastructure. Worse than that, administrators seem to have little respect for the City's current plight. 

Local governance expert at PARI, Dr Thina Nzo, confirms our worst fears, and details how it takes R4 billion every month to service the City and address its infrastructure needs, but the City's funding model doesn't allow this - meaning it has to look elsewhere for funding, or disregard maintenance. 

News24 assistant editor of politics, opinion and analysis Qaanitah Hunter charts her own journey to the big smoke, and gives her view on what needs to be done if we want it to work. 

Finally, the residents of Joburg tell us how they feel about the city. 

Hope this week's Friday Briefing gives you some food for thought, especially if you are living in this economic hub. 

Best, 

Vanessa Banton

Opinions editor. 

A little respect goes a long way, City of Joburg

There is a lack of respect in the Johannesburg council chambers that creeps into municipal governance and finds its way into the city through leaks and cracks and illegal dumping — and fraudulent awarding of tenders, stolen money and missing infrastructure, writes Alex Patrick.

Explosion of a decaying city: Defects of Joburg's poor urban management revealed

The rapid urbanisation and population density in Johannesburg have exerted enormous pressure on old infrastructure which has received little upgrades, modernisation and enforcement of contemporary safety regulations compliance measures, writes Thina Nzo.

What happened to the world-class part, Joburg

Joburg is a tale of a world-class African city left to ruin through political mismanagement by the people who reside in it, writes Qaanitah Hunter. She argues that it is our fault as we have tolerated far too much.

Sinking City: Residents reflect on the decay and collapse of Joburg

The once-flourishing City of Gold is fast eroding before our eyes, as service delivery failures take their toll. The recent gas explosion that tore through the central business district in Johannesburg last week is just one such example of a city falling apart. Following the latest incident, we asked News24 Johannesburg readers to tell us how they feel about the city. 

Carlos cartoon


 

