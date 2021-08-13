FRIDAY BRIEFING | SPY HQ: SA’s spies will report to Union Buildings - are we asking for trouble?

SPY HQ: SA’s spies will now report to the Union Buildings — are we asking for trouble?



In July, things came to a head when looting was unleashed across KwaZulu-Natal and spread to parts of Gauteng. It revealed a police and intelligence ill-prepared. But it really was no surprise. A high-level panel, headed by Dr Sydney Mufamadi, had already revealed three years ago that South Africa had little state intelligence to speak of.

On Thursday last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented some changes to this sector. He announced that he was disbanding the state security ministry and was moving the State Security Agency under the Presidency.

Following Ramaphosa's announcement, concerns were raised that this may lead to a Presidency abusing the spy agency.

In this week's Friday Briefing, we've asked five analysts to give their views on the matter.

Former head of the South African Secret Service, Moe Shaik, breaks down the history of the country's intelligence services and says Ramaphosa's latest move brings the civilian intelligence services under the required constitutional authority.

Wits School of Governance's Anthoni van Nieuwkerk writes that the move is long overdue and if properly constructed, it will assist the country with its socio-economic recovery.

Lawson Naidoo and Dan Mafora from the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) write that Ramaphosa's decision was a much-needed step towards stabilising the SSA, but warn that excesses of executive control must be guarded against.

The Institute for Security Studies' Jakkie Cilliers also welcoms the move, but examines what else needs to be done to bring stability to the country's intelligence services.

Disbanding the state security ministry is a return to constitutionality



Over the years, various amendments to intelligence legislation collectively altered the outcome of the original design. Moe Shaik explains why President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent disbandment of the Ministry of State Security should be welcomed.

South African security sector reform: An imperative for socio-economic recovery

Some quarters have raised the spectre of an "imperial presidency" following last week's announcement that the State Security ministry will be disbanded and the State Security Agency will report to the Presidency. Anthoni van Nieuwkerk argues this will only become a reality if Parliament, Chapter 9 institutions, and civil society allow it.

Moving the SSA to the Presidency: It is oversight that matters

The decision to disband the state security ministry and move the State Security Agency to under the Presidency should be welcomed, but the excesses of executive control must, of course, be guarded against, write Lawson Naidoo and Dan Mafora.

It's not inside, it's on top: What Ramaphosa needs to do to improve state security

Jakkie Cilliers writes that we are in desperate need of some good intelligence and there is certainly enough money to ensure South Africans get this, as long as there is good management and bold thinking.

